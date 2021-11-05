They do not rule out team orders for Checo for the benefit of the team and Max

MEXICO CITY.- Christian Horner is clear about it, Formula 1 is a team sport and the drivers are part of the team, they have a role to follow to meet the team’s objectives, so Red Bull will make the decisions that best suit them. get closer to winning the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships.

Asked at a press conference what decision he would make if Sergio Pérez were leading the Mexico City Grand Prix with Max Verstappen in second, if the victory would be denied to the Mexican with a team order, the Team Principal of the Milton Keynes team prioritized the team on a personal achievement.

“This (question) is an incredibly difficult one. Our goal, you know, is to win both championships and both drivers know the task we are committed to accomplishing,” said the Red Bull boss, “But of course, there are many scenarios, many “What if,” what can happen, but it will depend on where our opponents are. So you can’t rule it out, you can’t rule it out. “

Everything will be decided at the time and will be dictated by circumstances, it is not just about Checo going ahead of Verstappen, but where Lewis Hamilton and even Valtteri Bottas are.

“I mean, our preference would be to see if Checo was in that position for him to win the home race, there is no greater result for a local driver. But as a team, we have to keep the focus on those two championships and know what is in the pipeline. This race is like any other, it has and gives the same amount of points and that’s why we treat it like any other race, “said Horner.

The English executive explained that the Constructors ‘Championship has the same or more weight than the Drivers’ Championship and that the team orders will appear, surely in Red Bull and Mercedes, much more in the remainder of the season because the fight for the championship is very closed.

“Team orders are part, you know, of this sport which is a team sport. Formula 1 is not just about the drivers. The drivers are an element of the team. Their contract is with the team. And as you know , the Constructors’ Championship has equal or more weight, perhaps or prestige, but it is where the money is earned.

“The drivers are part of the team and we operate as a team and that is why team orders are sometimes necessary in the best interest of the sport.”

Horner finished his speech at the conference with a cold but realistic phrase: “” Formula 1 is a team sport and everyone knows the role they have to play in it “, and that is surely very clear to Checo Pérez.