They detect an element that exists in our teeth in a distant galaxy

(CNN) – We really are made of stars, as astronomer Carl Sagan once said.

For the first time, astronomers have detected an element found in our bodies in a galaxy that is more than 12 billion light-years away.

The element, fluorine, can be found in our bones and teeth as fluoride.

“We all know about fluoride because the toothpaste we use every day contains it in the form of fluoride,” study lead author Maximilien Franco, a postdoctoral researcher in astrophysics at the University of Hertfordshire in the UK, said in a statement. . “We didn’t even know what kind of stars produced most of the fluoride in the Universe!”

Elements found throughout our solar system, on Earth, and even in our own bodies originated within the cores of stars, releasing them in stellar explosions. But the mystery of how fluorine was created within these stars has persisted.

The researchers used the Atacama group of telescopes in Chile to detect fluorine in an incredibly distant star-forming galaxy.

Origins of the stars

Fluorine was present as hydrogen fluoride in the gas clouds of the galaxy NGP-190387. The light from this galaxy has traveled more than 12 billion years to reach us, so astronomers see the galaxy as it appeared when the universe was only about 1.4 billion years old.

Stars that released fluoride throughout the universe likely lived fast and died young, the researchers said, pointing to the Wolf-Rayet stars as their possible origin. These evolved stars are incredibly huge, but they only survive a few million years, a short timeline compared to the 13 billion years our universe has existed.

Only a few huge stars evolve into Wolf-Rayet as they approach the end of their lives. This stage lasts a few hundred thousand years, but in the life of a star, that is very short. Only one in a hundred million stars is huge enough to be Wolf-Rayet.

Previously, researchers thought that Wolf-Rayet stars were the likely sources of fluoride, but this direct detection confirms this.

“We have shown that Wolf-Rayet stars, which are among the largest stars known and can explode violently when they reach the end of their lives, help us, in some way, to maintain good dental health,” Franco said.

A study detailing these findings was published Thursday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Fluoride and the early universe

Other potential sources of fluoride that scientists have considered include asymptotic giant branching stars, which are pulsating stars with masses a few times that of our Sun. But the evolution of these celestial bodies occurs over billions of years, which it would take too long and would not explain the amount of fluoride detected in the distant galaxy.

“For this galaxy, it took only tens or hundreds of millions of years to have fluoride levels comparable to those found in stars in the Milky Way, which is 13.5 billion years old. This was a totally unexpected result,” he said study co-author Chiaki Kobayashi, a professor at the University of Hertfordshire, in a statement. “Our measurement adds a completely new restriction on the origin of fluoride, which has been studied for two decades.”

Finding fluoride in such a distant galaxy expands the range of this element. Before this discovery, it had only been detected in our Milky Way and its neighbors, as well as some distant quasars or bright celestial objects powered by supermassive black hole engines at the center of some galaxies.

But this detection places fluoride as an element that existed early in the universe.

Researchers hope to observe the galaxy using the Extremely Large Telescope, currently under construction in Chile and observations are expected to begin in 2027, which could reveal more details about NGP-190387 and its mysteries.