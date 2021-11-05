They claim that the sexual appetite of Japanese youth is decreasing – Kudasai

The Japanese portal Yahoo! News Japan published an article pointing out that the “sexual appetite”Of young people in Japan seems to be declining, especially since men do not know how to communicate with women. The claims respond to a series of surveys conducted by a health clinic in Nagoya City with thousands of high school students.

«In Nagoya City in Japan, a “street corner health clinic” has appeared under the elevated train tracks, where young people can seek advice on mental and physical problems. A group of Nagoya health and physical education teachers launched it in August 2021 to create a place where girls isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic could feel free to come. It is a place where people can feel free to ask for advice, like a school nurse. This is where health and physical education teachers and obstetricians talk to young people about the importance of sex.».

«The “Corner Health Center,” a pink tent that has appeared in Sakae’s Wakamiya Square, Nagoya, is a free space for teenage girls. Sweets, masks, disinfectants, and cosmetics are served, and free therapy is offered. In addition, sanitary products and condoms are distributed free of charge. To the youth in the tent, this is Toyomi Nakatani, 59, a health and physical education teacher at the Minamiyama Institute in Nagoya.».

«Since 2002, Dr. Nakatani and her group have been surveying Aichi Prefectural high school students about their sexuality, and in August they launched the “Corner Health Center,” a place where young people can come to talk about your mental and physical problems. A 2019 survey of some 7,000 prefectural high school students by the Aichi Private Schools Sex Education Study Group and other entities revealed that 14.6 percent of boys and 12.8 percent of girls reported having had sex».

«In a 2002 survey, 28 percent of boys and 33.8 percent of girls, about 30% of both genders, said they had had sex. This result, according to Dr. Niwa, indicates that “sexuality is increasingly herbivorous.” Director Sakie Niwa commented: “The number of young people who are herbivores and who are not interested in sex is increasing. On the other hand, there are some guys who meet on social media and have sex the same day they meet “. (Commenting on a girl in the clinic) “You have to go in stages, hold hands, kiss, hug and finally have sex. But the boy points out that this is too much trouble. I think a lot of guys have no idea how to talk to girls“».

«In the survey, 32.3 percent of girls said they had viewed adult videos or websites, compared to 78.2 percent of boys. Nakatani, who has been involved in sex education in schools for more than 20 years, says there is now a flood of information and misinformation about sex. When asked in the survey about how they had met their partners, 78.1 percent of the students said they had attended the same school, but 12 percent said they had met through social media or apps. Regarding the time elapsed between the encounter and sexual intercourse, 22.7 percent said between one and three months, but 17.7 percent of the girls said that the day they met. From this we can see the problem of how they meet and the process».

Source: Yahoo! News Japan | Japan

