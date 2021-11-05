They capture Keanu Reeves proving once again that he is a good person

One of the favorite actors of the moment is undoubtedly Keanu Reeves, a situation that he achieved not only because of his spectacular films, but because he continues to show that he is a great person at every opportunity. Now he just reminded us again, as he was caught on the set of John Wick 4 helping to load up the production crew.

It seems that Keanu Reeves never tires of showing us repeatedly that he is a very good person. We have already seen him be gentle with his different co-stars, but now he does it again with the production team of the new installment of John Wick.

As you can surely imagine, when most actors finish filming their scenes on film, they immediately retire to rest or do other work. However, the case is different with Reeves who was recorded while helping to load the production equipment at the end of a day of filming.

The video allows us to see the actor carrying equipment and going up some stairs, and when someone approaches to help him, he refuses and keeps carrying everything to help the workers.

We remind you that John Wick 4 will be released on May 27, 2022, but we will be able to see the actor in theaters much earlier, when the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections arrives at the end of this year.

