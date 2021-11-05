“They are the accounts that the PP has liked the least since the Bárcenas papers”

The State’s general budgets they are being presented in a very different way on the part of our political class: on the one hand, the Government is proud of them as something historic and they announce it with a very triumphant attitude; on the other, the opposition sees them as an aberration and calls them “wet paper” and “joke.” “We could say that they are the accounts that the PP has liked the least since the Bárcenas papersAs things are, these budgets are Nicolas Cage budgets, we don’t know if we’re dealing with shit or genius, “says El Gran Wyoming.

In this context, the presenter criticizes the group of Spaniards, who are “extreme and never agree.” “We see things white or black and sometimes it would be good for us to see them gray. We are a tremendously visceral people and sometimes it would be good to be less effusive, more temperate, less David Bisbal and more Manu Tenorio“.

Wyoming dismounts Espinosa de los Monteros after saying that with the Budgets “ETA has won again”

“Espinosa de los Monteros, I am going to give you a course so that you learn to distinguish in three steps the ETA Budgets from those of the Government”, states Wyoming after Vox’s argument that ETA is still alive.