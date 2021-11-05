These seven teams need a title

Unbelievably, the Braves did it. They won the World Series.
When you have to wait 26 years, as Atlanta fans did, a title becomes momentous. The Braves fans were one of the most tormented in the Major Leagues. Now they are enjoying themselves.
Here we take a look at seven clubs whose fans must be thinking their turn is yet to come. We focus on teams that have not been crowned in a long time (or so their fans see it) and that have recently made or are close to the postseason.
The Brewers have never won a Fall Classic despite shrewd management and have had several opportunities to do so over the past decade. Milwaukee has even been very close in recent years to reaching their first World Series since 1982, when they were in the American League.
It looked like they were going to arrive in 2018, but they fell a short game against the Dodgers. And they looked like they had a chance this year before running into the Braves. The pitching has been consistent so the team feels confident in that regard, but it’s concerned that outfielder Christian Yelich, the star he was building around, has looked increasingly deadly.
2. Cleveland
After the Braves, it can be argued that the team that will soon be known as the Guardians should top the list, as they haven’t won a World Series in 73 years, and they came very close to doing so in 2016. Unfortunately, they haven’t returned. to win a postseason series since then and it’s hard to disprove that they’ve taken a step back.
It remains to be seen what Cleveland’s next steps are, with Jose Ramirez and that pitching, but no franchise is more eager for a World Series than this one.
3. Mets
The Mets had a disappointing season, but they are still very talented, and their fans are among the most championship thirsty. There are teams that have been without a title longer than the Mets, but the Queens fans seem to despair more than the others with each passing year. And it hasn’t helped the fact that their main rivals in the NL East have won the World Series in the last three seasons… and that every team in the division has won a title or more since their last one.
4. Parents
Things did not turn out as expected in 2021. The Padres did everything you can ask of a team: They strengthened where necessary, they granted contract extensions to their star players, they gave themselves fully. But it didn’t work out.
However, all those great players are still with the team, and now they have Bob Melvin as their foreman, who fits them like a glove. The Padres have reached two World Series and lost both to the 1984 Tigers and the 1998 Yankees. They have never had a better chance of returning to the Fall Classic than now. And they won’t always have such a talent.
5. Rays
At some point, even as much fun and impressive as they have been in recent years, the Rays have to win a World Series or they are in danger of becoming the Athletics – a team that shines in the regular season and then falters in the playoffs. (By the way, Oakland, with everything that seems to be happening this winter, does not appear on this list despite all the bitterness it caused its fans in October.)
With their singular style, the Rays have been successful because they haven’t won a title. Until they do, they will always be seen as a novelty and not as a powerhouse.
6. Twins
Obviously, the 2021 season did not evolve as Minnesota expected, but we must not forget that they qualified for the playoffs in three of the four previous seasons and will always have great ambitions, especially in that division. The problem is, the Twins haven’t won a postseason game since 2004, making it difficult to win a World Series. The course of the franchise is in we shall see, but you can imagine how painful it must be for their fans to see other teams ignite and win a title when their team is unable to win a single game.
7. Yankees
Okay: It’s kind of ridiculous to include the Yankees on this list. There are 20 teams that have not won a World Series since 2009, the last time the Bombers were crowned. But try explaining that to a red-bone fan of the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees just went a decade without playing a World Series for the first time in more than a century.
More to the point: This is an organization that has spent large sums of money, with high expectations, in the end not only falling short of the pennant, but to top it off behind the Rays every year.
.