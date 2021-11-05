these are the models that will benefit

Amazon has to its credit a large group of devices in the Fire TV range, the great alternative to Google’s Chromecast. From stick-type models that connect directly to the TV’s HDMI to external devices like the Fire TV Cube. And a good part of them will be able to benefit from the new update policy announced by the American company.

And it is that Amazon has announced that these devices will go to have four years of updates at least, since this date is counted from when they stop selling. Do not forget that the Fire TV uses a fork of Android as an operating system and that in fact they can use applications for Android without any problem.

Four years since it stopped selling, be careful

The Amazon Fire TVs will have four years of updates, something that guarantees that we will have a device that will at least have the latest security patches. The term begins to count from the last moment the device is available for purchase on the Amazon website.

A movement to highlight, as it is an evolution compared to the term calculation offered by other manufacturers and in which the time begins to count from the moment the device goes on the market.

Amazon does not count the period from the first day of availability, but from the last day of availability

In this way, if we buy a Fire TV that has been on the market for two years and is there for another two, when it stops selling will still have four more years of support through updates for a total of eight years. Not bad if we compare it with other manufacturers of devices under Android.

And we talk about Fire TV devices, which leads us to think about the sticks that we connect to the TV, but this news also benefits models that have a built-in Fire TV in the form of televisions or sound bars. In fact, on the Amazon website they offer a very complete list.

In this listing](https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=G6SH55LKBSAZ2BAK&?tag=deskmodderde-21) a large number of devices appear, a good part of which is not sold in Spain, but we do highlight the first ones, which are accessible.

Security updates through software at least up to the date indicated Fire TV Stick Basic Edition (Gen 2, 2016 release) 2025 Fire TV Stick Lite (2020 version) 2025 Fire TV Stick (Gen 3, 2020 version) 2025 Fire TV Cube (Gen 2, 2019 version) 2025 Fire TV Stick 4K (2018 version) 2025 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) 2025 Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR (2018 Release) 2025 Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa 2025 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa 2025 Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa 2025 Amazon Fire TV 65 “Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa 2025 Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa 2025 Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV 2025 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV 2025 Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV 2025 Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24 inch Smart HD 720p TV – Fire TV 2025 Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32 inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV 2025 Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39 inch Smart HD 720p TV – Fire TV 2025 Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV, 2020 Release 2025 Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV, 2020 Release 2025 Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV, 2020 Release 2025 Insignia NS-55F501NA22 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV, Released 2021 2025 Insignia NS-65F501NA22 65-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV, Released 2021 2025 Pioneer – 43 Inch PN43951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 2025 Pioneer – 50 Inch PN50951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 2025 Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV – Fire TV, 2020 Release 2025 Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV – Fire TV, Released 2021 2025 Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV, 2020 Release 2025 Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV, 2020 Release 2025 Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025 Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025 Toshiba 55-inch 55C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025 Toshiba 65-inch 65C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025 Toshiba 75-inch 75C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025 Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition 2025 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer – Fire TV Edition 2025

