there must be respect with Verstappen, there are children watching F1

Lewis Hamilton comes to the weekend of Mexican GP 12 points behind Verstappen in the fight for the drivers’ championship with five races to go.

The two drivers have had two already famous accidents this year, at Silverstone and Monza, and a spicy crossover of accusations during practice for the United States Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Hamilton and Verstappen went wheel-to-wheel through a series of corners in Friday’s free practice, and Verstappen, after lifting his foot as the Briton passed him at Turn 1, gave him a comb and called him a “stupid idiot.”

Hamilton spoke about his handling of the pressure during Thursday’s FIA press conference in Mexico after being asked how he kept that battle from going personal.

“I’ve been here a long time, it’s not my first experience,” Hamilton said.

“I think that at the center of everything there has to be respect. When I think and listen to the things that come out of the drivers’ mouths, I think there are children looking at us and they have us as a source of inspiration and guidance.”

“A lot of things have been said, which is not good for the little kids watching us. I’m just trying to stay positive and stay calm, and be respectful to the guys I’m fighting.”

“If an adjective of what I think my rivals are comes to my head, I won’t let go. But for others to do it is pretty easy for me. You laugh and move on.”

Hamilton insists that his rival has less experience, and repeated the speech that while he has seven titles, the Dutchman has never even fought for one.

“I’ve been here a long time, I learned a lot,” he commented. “And I also know that Max hasn’t won a championship in a long, long time.”

“So I know what it’s like to fight for your first World Cup, I know the pressure that comes with it, so it’s nothing less than what I expected from him.”

“He’s still a young boy, and he’s going to grow a lot over the next decade, which I think everyone will be excited to see. I’m just trying, if I can, to lead by example.”

“Because, like I said, I know that I have a lot of young fans, especially many who are competing, who watch what I do and what I say.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“And that is important to me.”

The high altitude conditions of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack in Mexico City benefit Red Bull this weekend.

When Motorsport.com Asked about the importance of slowing down Red Bull to make sure Max Verstappen doesn’t run off too much, Hamilton said there were “obviously ups and downs” between the two teams.

“We thought we would be stronger, for example, in a place like Austin,” admitted Hamilton.

“They were quite a bit stronger than us in the race. So you can’t really say anything beforehand.”

“What I do know is that two years ago they beat us in qualifying and that all year they had been behind us. Now in terms of power they are ahead, or at least at our height, and they have a very strong car that it has been less affected by the rule changes, which did affect us. “

Also read:

“So they are going to be fast this weekend. Last year [en realidad fue en 2019] I think they were almost half a second ahead of us. And I would say that our car is no better than last year with those rule changes. “

“It will be interesting to see how we fare against them this weekend.”