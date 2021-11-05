TheGrefg and Ibai organize the Arcane Cup, the tournament between LoL streamers

The skin by Jinx in Fortnite he has kept us busy all afternoon on November 4. TheGrefg has served as master of ceremonies for Spanish speakers, and has not only limited himself to presenting the Riot champion in the battle royale, but also announced the Arcane Cup, a tournament between streamers by League of Legends next to Ibai.

Both creators will also keep us entertained on next Saturday —November 6— with a special tournament in which the creators who sign up will participate —The list has not yet been made-.

The Murcian has had moments for everything in the live presentation of the skin. Epic Games has chosen him as one of the Fortnite ambassadors and he will not let go of it easily —Normal, on the other hand. Apart from playing with Jinx, he has given two powerful ads.

To celebrate the launch of the Jinx skin and the premiere of Arcane on Netflix, I am hosting a League of Legends tournament this Saturday in collaboration with @IbaiLlanos 🏆💜💙Streamers, players and feeders who want to participate, reply to this tweet. It’s going to be brutal! pic.twitter.com/EfJrVKPU1c – Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) November 4, 2021

The first is that it will be the unique streamer to broadcast at dawn from next Saturday to Sunday three episodes of Arcane. All creators who wish to can broadcast and react on their channels to the first chapter, but only TheGrefg will be able to do so to the first three.

All three episodes, however, will be available on Netflix. Grefg has the exclusive on Twitch, but if you want to see each other quietly on the couch at home, it can be done through the video-on-demand platform.

The second announcement is the tournament streamers moments before the premiere of the animated series. For now, we know that TheGrefg and Ibai Llanos are involved in it and they are selecting the rest of the participants.

November 7 at 03:00 (Spanish peninsular time) arrives #Arcane to @NetflixES ✨ You can follow the second and third chapters of the series in Spanish exclusively with @TheGrefg at https://t.co/n8u5OMBP5T 💥 pic.twitter.com/v1V8SThuRW – League of Legends ES (@lol_es) November 4, 2021

This type of tournament is booming. With the Squid Game we could see several of them, while for next Monday –November 9–, we will have the CS: GO Titan Cup. The LoL tournament will be on Saturday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. —In Spanish peninsular time-.