The zombie visual puzzle: 99% can’t find it in less than 5 seconds

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
41

A fun new visual puzzle puts the power of perception of thousands of Internet users to work. The visual challenges They have acquired immense popularity in virtual communities after the isolation measures that were taken in much of the planet caused by the current pandemic.

In this colorful poster, you can see a ghostly landscape typical of Halloween. In this new visual challenge a particular intruder is located among them, which is difficult to find in the first instance.

Topics

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here