The zombie visual puzzle: 99% can’t find it in less than 5 seconds

A fun new visual puzzle puts the power of perception of thousands of Internet users to work. The visual challenges They have acquired immense popularity in virtual communities after the isolation measures that were taken in much of the planet caused by the current pandemic.

In this colorful poster, you can see a ghostly landscape typical of Halloween. In this new visual challenge a particular intruder is located among them, which is difficult to find in the first instance.

The main objective of the intrepid Internet users who set out to test their cognitive abilities and carry out this dvisual challenge is to locate the dark zombie in the image. Games are an integral part of all cultures and it is one of the oldest forms of human social interaction. The games formalized expressions of play which they allowed to go beyond immediate imagination and direct physical activity.

We remind, once again, Internet users who set out to fulfill the objective of this visual puzzle, that it has a time limit of 7 seconds and that changes in perspectives are vital to successfully complete these types of challenges.

Source: MDZ Online

Next, we leave you the solution of this visual challenge that put several young people and adults to exercise the visual power of their eyes. The creepy Halloween zombie is very close to the bottom edge of the poster. This is how we can see it in this last image where the intruder is pointed out. We are waiting for you all again to make the next adventure.