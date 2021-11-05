The value of several cryptocurrencies is skyrocketing and one of them grows more than 3,800% after a tweet by Elon Musk about Vikings on the Moon

However, the trend did not hold for long.

The price of several cryptocurrencies soared significantly this Wednesday, following a publication by the head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, on his Twitter account.

The businessman published a meme in which an American astronaut is observed who, upon reaching the Moon, found a Viking ship there. “Vikings? Really?” He asked in the image and Musk wrote: “Yes, even the Moon.”

Subsequently, several cryptocurrencies in whose names the term ‘Viking’ is mentioned registered a rapid rise in their price.

In this way, the value of Viking Swap went from $ 0.0081 at the opening of the stock market to $ 0.3089 at its peak, according to data from CoinMarketCap. This represents a growth of more than 3,800%, although then its value decreased and now it is trading at $ 0.0426.

At the same time, the value of VikingsChain, which was at $ 0.0255 at the open, peaked at $ 0.1141. Meanwhile, Space Vikings hit $ 0.00000001253, although at the open it was trading at $ 0.000000001311. However, both cryptocurrencies fell shortly after.

