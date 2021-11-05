The United States added 531,000 jobs to the economy in October

(CNN Spanish) – America’s job recovery picked up steam last month as US employers added 531,000 jobs in October.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%.

The number of jobs added in October beat economists’ prediction of 450,000 jobs. It marked the first month since July that the official figure did not undermine the consensus estimate.

The US economy gained jobs across the board last month, with leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and transportation and warehousing leading the job gains. The leisure and hospitality sector was hit the hardest during the pandemic recession and still has 1.4 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level.

The October employment report marks a turning point after two months of sluggish job earnings, slowed by rising coronavirus cases as the delta variant spread across the globe.

But the final months of the summer weren’t as bad as they initially seemed: The Labor Department revised the August and September reports up by 235,000 jobs combined. The US economy added 795,000 jobs in August and September, which is not bad for a supposed calm.

People on the fringes of employment

That said, there are still millions of people sitting on the fringes of this tight job market, unable to rejoin the workforce due to home care responsibilities or concerns about contracting the virus.

The number of people who were not in the workforce but wanted a job stood at 6 million last month, nearly 1 million more than before the pandemic. The number of people who said the pandemic prevented them from looking for work in October fell to 1.3 million from 1.6 million in September.

The U.S. labor force participation rate stood at 61.6% in October, still 1.7 percentage points ahead of the February 2020 level.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the participation rate was a key point in the central bank’s assessment of the health of the recovering labor market, and that it was still too low.

More jobs than in August and September

In September, only 194,000 jobs had been added. It was the second month in a row that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected. Job growth slowed dramatically in August.

Hiring in restaurants and bars had been low in September. Leisure and hospitality employers added just 74,000 jobs that month. The entertainment and hospitality industry endured the worst layoffs linked to the pandemic last year.

Another sector that did not do very well in September was education. Employment in local government education fell by 144,000 and by another 17,000 in state government education.

This article was made with information from Anneken Tappe