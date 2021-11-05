The success of the electric F-150 Lightning may become a problem for Ford – News – Hybrids and Electric

Ford recently started manufacturing the first pre-production electric F-150 Lightning cars, with an eye toward next spring, when sales of the series model will begin. The Ford F-150 Lightning is a product of the most interesting and also very relevant, not in vain it is the electric version of the best-selling vehicle in the United States. However, it could become a headache for Ford.

And it is that Ford already accumulates a number of reserves such that it will be difficult to supply all customers in, at least, the next two or three years. According to latest information from Bloomberg NEF, the Ford F-150 Lightning has already more than 160,000 reservations as of today, without even mass production having started yet.

More than a vehicle, in the United States the F-150 is an institution. Last year alone, almost 800,000 units of the conventional F-150 were sold in the United States, 32% more than its immediate pursuer in the ranking of best-selling cars, the Chevrolet Silverado. Ford’s pick-up has been the best-selling vehicle in the North American country for more than three decades and has been the undisputed leader among pick-ups for more than four decades. When Ford opened orders for its electric version, the first day they registered 20,000 reservations and in just 48 hours the number of reservations amounted to 44,000. At the end of July they already accounted for more than 120,000 and now the barrier of 160,000 reservations has been surpassed.

You could say that the F-150 Lightning is on track to be a success, however it could also pose a problem (blessed problemsome may think). And is that Ford, perhaps due to prudence or perhaps due to lack of optimism when planning, it is not going to manufacture electric F-150s at the same rate that is being demanded. The American brand recently announced that it will double its initially planned production, but it may not be enough. Ford’s new plans contemplate a production of 15,000 units in 2022, 55,000 in 2023 and 80,000 in 2024. A total of 150,000 units between now and the end of 2024.

It is likely that many of the current reservations will not materialize in the purchase of the vehicle (the deposit of $ 100 to make the reservation is refundable in case of cancellation), especially considering that some clients may lose patience waiting for it to arrive. your brand new electric pick-up. Assuming that some 80,000 units end up materializing, half of the current reserves, Ford would have sold the production until the first quarter of 2024. In other words, if you reserve an F-150 Lightning today, you may not be able to enjoy it until well into 2024.

The success of the electric F-150 Lightning is understood given its performance, with a decent range that reaches 483 kilometers, and a relatively reasonable price. The access version, the most focused on work, will cost $ 39,974 – about 34,500 euros at the current exchange rate. The XLT versions start at $ 52,974 and the top of the range will go up to $ 90,474 (78,100 euros at the current exchange rate).

In 2025, production is expected to reach 160,000 units, coinciding with the launch of the second generation of the F-150 Lightning, a second generation that will be built on a specific platform for electric vehicles (unlike the current model, which uses a chassis modified from the F-150 with combustion engine).