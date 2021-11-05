THE SEVENTH: They assure that Lionel Messi was ALREADY warned that he is the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or

From Portugal they are informing that the Argentine Lionel Messi has already been notified that he is the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or. According to the report of RTP of Portugal, France Football He notified the South American genius that he was the winner in the voting.

They maintain that, even, the 10th of La Albiceleste already granted the interview that the winners usually give to the French publication (these talks are posted in a special edition of FF just the morning after the gala).

THE COMPLETE NOTE FROM RTP FROM PORTUGAL

“The Argentine player wins for the seventh time the award given by France Football magazine. RTP learned that the player has already been informed that he is the winner and has even given the usual interview to the French publication. Messi, 34, moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Last season he won the Copa América with the Argentine team and was the top scorer in the Spanish league with 30 goals. The 2021 Ballon d’Or will be awarded to Messi on the 29th of this month in Paris ”.

❗️BREAKING: Leo Messi is the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or. Messi was told this week by France Football that he has won his legendary 7th Ballon d’Or. Messi will be handed the award the 29th of November in Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Well deserved. 7⃣👏 pic.twitter.com/hm1AUr942b – mx (@ MessiMX30i) November 5, 2021

ANOTHER SIMILAR SPEECH

The journalist Francesc Aguilar, who spent a good time in Sports world and in 2019 he also advanced the winner of the Ballon d’Or, maintains a similar discourse. He assures that the closest environment of the current 30 of PSG is convinced that Lio will raise The seventh.

All the inputs that Lionel Messi has received from the organizers of the Golden Ball trophy, France Football magazine and the Amaury group, are that the winner is the former Barça player and current PSG player, Rosario’s genius. Historic for Leo – Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) November 5, 2021

THE GALA WILL BE ON NOVEMBER 29 IN PARIS

We made the note because several have been asking us about it. And while the latest versions suggest that the 2021 Ballon d’Or will go to the museum of the recent American champion, it is best to wait for the night of the gala. Calm. Recall that in recent days alleged leaks, posts have been circulating, and the final results have varied.

The event will be on November 29. And until that day it will not be officially known who took it. Of course, at this point, it seems that this is a duel between two monsters of world football: Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

Will Messi’s Seventh be consummated or will Lewandowski, who should have won in 2020, take his first?

Undefeated data. In addition to being the top winner of Ballons d’Or (6), Lionel Messi is the footballer with the most Golden Boots (6) and the most awards for Best Game Constructor according to the IFFHS (4). Unrepeatable.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi registers 40 goals and 14 assists in 51 games played in 2021. Champion of America being MVP, Ballon d’Or, scorer and leader of assists. Copa del Rey champion being MVP of the final. He surpassed the record for goals in football for national teams at the continental level. He was placed as the top scorer of the CONMEBOL qualifiers. He was in the 2021 Champions League Ideal Team. And El Pichichi won.