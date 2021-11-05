The sensors that the four cameras of the Google folding will use are filtered

Earlier this year the first rumors of the first Folding pixel from Google, currently known under the name of Pixel Fold for its supposed resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, since among other leaks, it would have the same 7.6-inch screen manufactured by Samsung.

This was expected Pixel Fold o Pixel Passport will hit the market later this year, something that we can already totally rule out. First because Android 12L will arrive next year and because the app Google Camera confirms the launch year of the Google’s first foldable, Besides first details of their cameras.

The Pixel Fold would arrive in 2022

When Google announced last week its next version of Android adapted to large screen and folding devices was going to arrive during the first quarter of 2022 it was already clear that Google was not going to launch its supposed folding device in the remainder of the year, since Its version of the operating system was still in development, with the launch of the rumored Pixel Fold also going to 2022.

And that is the date that appears in the source code of the latest version of the Google Camera application, in whose lines of code the reference appears “isPixel2022Foldable”. This would confirm that the folding Pixel is real and will arrive in 2022. Google uses these types of references to differentiate between the different generations of its Pixels. For example, the reference “isPixel2019” is for Pixel 4 and 4 XL (October 2019) and “isPixel2019MidRange” for Pixel 3a and 3a XL (May 2019).

This would be the cameras of the Pixel Fold

This version of the Google Camera application also gives details of the sensors that this “Pixel Fold” will use, whose code name appears in the application as “Pipit”. In the source code it appears that the Google folding will have a sensor configuration very similar to last year’s Pixel 5. Perhaps to cut costs, or surely for design reasons, Google will not add the same sensors of the Pixel 6 to its first folding.

The Pixel Fold I would use the sensor as the main camera IMX363 of 12.2 megapixels that Google has been using from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5a. It will not carry the new GN1 sensor from the Pixel 6.

What it does seem that the Pixel Fold will carry is the same sensor IMX386 12 megapixel for ultra-wide camera, like the Pixel 6. Then two sensors appear IMX355 8 megapixel, one labeled “internal” and the other “external.” These last two sensors would be for the front camera of the external screen and for the front camera of the internal screen (unfolded). The Pixel Fold’s camera settings would look like this according to the source code:

12.2 megapixel IMX363 main camera

12 megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide camera

Two 8 megapixel IMX355 front cameras: One for the outer screen

One for the inner screen

Via | 9to5Google

In Engadget Android | Android 12L: these are the news of the new version for tablets, folding and Chromebooks