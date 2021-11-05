The secret about Titanic that unites Kate Winslet and Leo Di Caprio almost 25 years after its premiere – Para Ti Magazine

The duo actors starred in one of the most important films in the history of cinema and during its filming they struck up a very strong friendship. In a recent interview, the actress revealed an inside joke that is often made about it, which until now was kept private.

Titanic is one of the most great movies in history and next year is fulfilled 25 years of its premiere. It was directed by James Cameron and starring Leonardo Dicaprio (as Jack Dawson) and Kate winslet (Rose), who gave life to the love story which became a classic.

But beyond the success of the film, the affection and recognition of the viewers, to I read and Kate this movie marked them one before and one after in their lives for the friendship that arose between them during filming and that remains to this day.

The British actress has referred on different occasions to her bond with her North American counterpart, always praising him and speaking highly of him And he even told something that they both keep secret: from time to time they joke and they recite different phrases and passages from the movie script to each other: “We are very close and sometimes we We quote each other the lines from ‘Titanic’, because only we can and we really find it funny“, confessed in an interview with Glamor magazine.

The movie was a real success: he got 11 Oscars in 1998, who recognized the enormous effort that went into making it.

His filming demanded 7 months: mmore than 210 days of recording sessions -many of them double- and of different collisions, differences and short circuits. It was in this context that the friendship between Leo and Kate, who shared much more than the 7 months of filming that resulted 3 hours and 15 minutes of film.

“We definitely needed a shoulder to lean on and we were there for each other constantly. When you shoot a movie during seven monthsdo you need someone with whom vent“, he was sincere in an interview with Access Hollywood DiCaprio referring to the filming of Titanic and his friendship with Winslet. “Is a great companion and a wonderful person“He stressed about Kate.