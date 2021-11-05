The Rock says the fight with Vin Diesel is over

“Fast and Furious’ It is a milestone for the film industry and pop culture not only because of the racial sequences, wild action, or even an extensive feature film franchise, but also because of the feud between two Hollywood stars: The Rock and Vin Diesel. After fighting on the set of the eighth film, the two began to exchange criticism in interviews and other events, leading to the departure of “The Rock“From the saga.

However, to the delight of fans of the actors and the film series, the famous fight is over! The information was confirmed by The Rock in a new interview with the magazine. Vanity fair. The actor revealed that after a direct and tense conversation between them, the two decided to “bury the enmity” for the sake of the franchise.

advertising

However, do not think that the two have reached a peaceful agreement and will be friends from now on. The Luke Hobbs interpreter has made it very clear that he and Diesel have irreconcilable differences and shouldn’t stay together in the next and final two ‘Fast and Furious’ movies, but they should no longer verbally abuse each other.

‘Fast and Furious’: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson claims he has buried a feud with Vin Diesel. Image: Universal Pictures / Playback

Well, there was a meeting. I wouldn’t say it was peaceful. I would say it was a meeting to clear things up. He and I had a good conversation in my trailer, and it was from this conversation that it became absolutely clear that we are on opposite ends of a spectrum, and we decided to leave it anyway, “The Rock said. Vanity fair.

The Rock vs. Vin Diesel: Understand the fight

The discussion between the actors reached its peak during the filming of ‘Fast & Furious 8’ in 2016. Both began to enter a climate of rivalry, which according to Diesel in several interviews was motivated by his attempt to get a better interpretation of The Rock. – Who wouldn’t have liked the “pinpricks in the ears”?

Johnson, for his part, has always stated that the protagonist of ‘Fast and Furious’ was the “envy” of his popularity in the film, something that would happen since the filming of the fifth film, in Rio de Janeiro. Also in 2016, she posted an article on Instagram criticizing the male cast members, stating that some were “not professionals” on set.

By not naming names, The Rock fueled rumors of a rivalry with Diesel and, since then, the two have “traded criticism” in interviews and events. Also in the interview, he spoke about the publication, which has already been removed from the social network, and stated that he does not regret what he said, but admits that “it was not his best day.”

Read more:

“I was serious. Of course. I mean what I say when I say it. But expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do. This caused a firestorm. Still, oddly enough, it was as if each staff member found their way to me and silently thanked me or sent me a note. But yeah, it wasn’t my best day, ”said the actor.

“I shouldn’t have shared this. Because in the end, it goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I handle this kind of nonsense away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it was not my best day, ”he said, who left the franchise after ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ (2019), the first film derived from the sequel.

While in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, The Rock appeared in four films in the main series, in addition to the spin-off itself, where he starred alongside Jason Statham. Diesel has been present in the saga since its inception, in 2000, and will also star in the last two films that will close the saga, which should be two parts of the same story.

I have seen the new videos on Youtube do Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!