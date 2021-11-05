The Redmi Note 9 say goodbye: Xiaomi will stop selling them this month – Xiaomi News

With the arrival of the new Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +, Xiaomi says goodbye to an iconic range of devices. We are talking about the Redmi Note 9 Series, which will stop selling this month.

As we can read through Gizchina, Xiaomi will discontinue the Redmi Note 9 Series this month, not only by stopping making devices as famous as the Redmi Note 9S, but also by stopping selling them.

The Redmi Note 9 Series says goodbye with record figures

On January 8, Xiaomi announced record figures for the Redmi Note 9 Series. Following in the footsteps of the Redmi Note 8 Series, the different Redmi Note 9 managed to accumulate more than 20,000,000 units sold worldwide.

Without a doubt, a figure to take into account if we take into account the existence of the POCO X3 NFC, a great rival of the Redmi Note 9 Series itself which also managed to rank as the best-selling smartphone of the second half of 2020.

In summary, Redmi Note 9 Series says goodbye in style, saying goodbye after offering us, as usual, a great value for money. It remains to be seen if the new Redmi Note 11 manage to match these results after their Global debut.

Via | Gizchina