The reason Robert Downey Jr. was leaving pee pots on the set of ‘Zodiac’

Robert Downey Jr. has been for many years one of the most important MCU actors thanks to his fantastic performance as Iron Man. Although now, after two years away from the world of superheroes, the actor focuses on other projects such as the third installment of ‘Sherlock Holmes‘.

Although it is not something that worries fans of the actor much since Downey Jr. already had a fantastic trajectory in the world of interpretation and in fact before putting on the Iron Man suit he was in the movie of David Fincher ‘Zodiac’.

But it seems that the actor did not have a great time during the filming of the film and the director himself has recalled some moments he spent with Robert: “Robert Downey came up to me and said, ‘I can not work like this. I’ll never get to my trailer, ‘”he says in the documentary’ Side by Side ‘by Keanu reeves.

And he ends the anecdote by explaining: “‘I will never be able to put my things in order like that. I’m awake 14 hours‘. And he started bouncing his pee around the set. They were everywhere. He peed in little boats and I took them as a protest“.

Will Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU?

At the moment since the infinity saga ended, Robert Downey Jr. has not been seen again not only in the MCU, but for the moment the actor has not yet returned to the big screen. Still, Robert is preparing the return of the saga of ‘Sherlock Holmes‘ with a third installment.

And although there have been many rumors of a possible return of Downey Jr. to the MCU to this day there are not many indications to be optimistic and, in fact, in the new series’What If …?‘Tony Stark appears in an animated form, but does not lend his voice to Iron Man.

