The Quentin Tarantino movie Adam Sandler refused to work on

In 2009, Quentin Tarantino premiere Inglorious Bastards (Inglourious Basterds), film starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Diane kruger and Mélanie Laurent that follows a group of people who deal with the horrors of the Nazi regime and end up united in the same mission: to bring down the leaders of the Third Reich.

About this acclaimed film, Tarantino explained at the time: “In this movie, there is a great obstacle, and that is the story itself. I hoped to honor that obstacle. But then, at some point, deep, deep, deep as I was writing it. It hit me. I thought, ‘Wait a minute: my characters don’t know they are part of the story. They are in the immediate, they are in the here, they are in the now, this is happening.’

And he added: “At any moment, they are dead. And you know what? What happens in this movie didn’t happen in real life because my characters didn’t exist. But if they had, this could have happened in real life. And from that point on, it just had to be plausible, and I had to be able to pull it off … My characters change the course of history. “

Eli Roth in Inglorious Basterds.

One of the most important characters in the film is Sergeant Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz, a man who beats the Nazis with a baseball bat. Although the role was played by the actor Eli roth, initially Tarantino wanted Adam Sandler for the role. However, the actor rejected the proposal because he was working on Funny people, the Judd Apatow tape.

While Sandler didn’t get a chance to work with Tarantino in the years after, yes he could show another acting facet in Uncut Gems, a drama directed by the Safdie brothers that premiered in 2019 and earned him critical acclaim, as well as the Independent Spirit Award in the “Best Actor” category.