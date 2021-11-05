The other hidden truth of Will Smith

When a girl or a boy witnesses fights between their parents, a trace remains in their Being that will mark the way in which they relate to others.

Let’s imagine the scene. The minor sleeps when anguished screams wake him up. Then he hears Mom asking for help and, as he approaches, he sees her on the floor while his dad hits her with a closed fist and kicks her.

“When I was nine I saw my father hit my mother on the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am. “

The testimony is from the American actor Will Smith and is contained in the memoirs that will be published in the United States on November 9. Yesterday, the advance unveiled by People magazine went viral. A Hollywood actor who assumes the traces of that witnessed violence is a powerful input to make visible, name and highlight a global problem.

Family violence is a crime. Its presence has been a constant in millions of homes around the world and romantic love has helped to normalize it.

In the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City we have been warning since April of last year of an increase in reports of family violence.

The pandemic and the health contingency, contrary to what could be thought in those months, empowered the victims who decided to make public the violence they suffer in the private sphere. Today cases of women who dare to denounce the attacks suffered months, years and even decades continue to appear: trust in authority and in an institutional aid chain that has proven its effectiveness are central factors.

So far this year, there have already been 4,681 reports of family violence, which are 61 percent higher than those registered in all of 2020. 96 percent of those who accuse are women and seven out of 10 face physical violence.

Witnessing the mistreatment that his mother suffered marked the life of the protagonist of The Hidden Truth; Bringing it to light is an act of courage greater than that of any of the characters he has played: if his example inspires others to name and denounce these attacks, it will have been worth it.

“In everything I’ve done since, the awards and the accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs, there has been a subtle chain of apologies to my mother for not performing that day. For failing him at that moment. For not standing up to my father. For being a coward, ”said the actor.

Data from the Citizen Council indicate that the main aggressor is the spouse or common-law partner, in 59 percent of the cases, followed by the former romantic partner with 15 percent. The main enemy of those who face family violence is silence.

We are called to break it, silence and pact. In the Citizen Council we offer free legal and psychological support, 24/7, throughout the country, on the Woman and Family Line or in the Confianza chat 55 5533 5533.

savior Warrior Cyprus*

* President of the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City