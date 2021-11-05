The non-negotiable condition that Tom Cruise imposed to participate in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Cruise in Top Gun

Tom cruise will return to incarnate the pilot who made him a star in the nineties in Top Gun: Maverick. However, the protagonist of the saga Mission Impossible was clear at all times that his return would be conditional on a non-negotiable request.

The actor and producer pointed out as an essential requirement to appear in the film that Val Kilmer, who played the villain of the first film, also participate. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

It should be remembered that the actor, who also gave life to the Dark Knight in Batman Forever, was diagnosed in 2017 of throat cancer and subsequently had to undergo chemotherapy, which deteriorated both his health and his physical condition, which led to his career being noticeably damaged.

Cruise’s insistence on getting Kilmer back in the sequel was made public by the film’s producer, Jerry bruckheimer during an interview with the medium People. “We all wanted him to be there, but Tom was adamant that if he was going to do another of Top gun, Val had to be in it “said the businessman.

“Kilmer is a very good actor and an equally magnificent guy“Bruckheimer said, and recounted:” We had a great time with the first one and wanted to reunite part of the gang again. “

In his memoirs, published in 2020, Kilmer states that, although the film is called Maverick, the character’s nemesis will always be Iceman. “The two go together, like salt and pepper and I would not have cared if the producers did not contact me because, as I said The Temptations, ‘I’m too proud to beg’ “.

Spectators will be able to attend the emotional reunion Come in Tom cruise and Val kilmer with the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, who It will hit theaters in November this year.

