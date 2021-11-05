The new RAM eater is not Chrome or Windows: Apple you have a problem | Technology

Apple’s new operating system has turned out to be a natural RAM hog for some users. The most extreme cases speak of up to 25 GB of memory consumed by the Control Center.

A few weeks ago Apple launched its new operating system macOS Monterey, designed for the computers of the company with the bitten apple. And, like any new operating system, it seems that it has come out with some problems.

According to American media, some people have discovered that after upgrading to macOS Monterey, certain processes start in the background and consume large amounts of RAM, slowing down the entire device.

Most worryingly, this flaw appears to be affecting all types of Macs and MacBooks, including the new 16-inch MacBook Pros (2021) and 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) as well as the company’s older models.

So glad I got 64GB of memory on my new Mac so I can use 26GB of it for control center … Wait … what. pic.twitter.com/inCOPaii1o – Gregory McFadden (@GregoryMcFadden) October 28, 2021

As we see in the tweet that we have left you, one user showed a screenshot of the Control Center consuming a whopping 26GB of memory, which is a real outrage when you consider that many MacBooks have between 16 and 32 GB.

While macOS applications themselves (such as the Control Center) seem to be affected by this bug, some users are also having problems with the Firefox web browser, which is taking up ridiculous amounts of memory.

Restarting the Mac doesn’t seem to fix itAccording to several users, and to be honest it seems that the problem is very localized in a few computers, it is not widespread.

MacOS Monterey also seems to be causing issues on Intel-based Macs and not only in the new ones with ARM, so the same is worth waiting a little to install the new Apple operating system, despite the fact that people speak quite well of it.