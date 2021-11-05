The networks cancel Chris Pratt for a comment on his son’s health

Chris Pratt has set the networks on fire with his latest Instagram post. A photograph with his current wife accompanied by a text, apparently innocent, where he fills her with compliments.

But one of the comments about her has been interpreted as a hint towards his ex-wife. “He has given me an incredible life, a beautiful and healthy daughter,” said the actor.

Chris Pratt and his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Third parties

Something that has been interpreted by many people as a derogatory comment towards his ex-wife, with whom he had a son with serious health problems.

Pratt was married to Anna Faris, with whom he had a son named Jack. This was born two months earlier than expected with all the complications that it usually involves.

Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Shortly after his birth, in an interview, Anna admitted that it is very likely that Jack had a disability and that his development would be a great medical and family challenge.

Chris Pratt has always declared that he has great love for his son and has assured that his birth was a “miracle” for him. However, many people have considered that this comment could have been spared.

Chris pratt AFP

Pratt’s words have been interpreted as an indirect attack on his ex-wife. At the moment the actor has not commented on the matter.

It is not the first time that he has been involved in scandals of this type, since it was published some time ago that Pratt goes to a church that is openly against homosexuality and that he follows several white supremacist accounts on Instagram.