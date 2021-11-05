The mythical black dresses in which you are going to be inspired this fall to get it right

Kate Moss’ feather dress



Kate Moss in a black feather dress.Gettyimages

They say that it is the autumn of the feathers so this Kate Moss dress takes center stage this 2021. It is a model that leaves the shoulders exposed, with feathers on the neckline and long above the knee. We also love the way it is combined, with mules and a simple clutch, inspired by the 90s.

Jennifer Aniston’s strapless dress

Jennifer Aniston’s strapless dress.Gettyimages

If anyone is an expert in wearing the black dress, that is Jennifer Aniston. The actress has always preferred dresses with a strapless neckline, also with a very 90s inspiration, something in which she coincidentally coincides with her character Rachel Green.

Alexa Chung’s bateau neckline dress

Alexa Chung in a black dress.Gettyimages

As a good Brit, Alexa Chung loves black and mini dresses. Of all the ones that the businesswoman and designer have worn, we are left with this model, with a boat neckline and XL bow (is there something more British?) She combines it with platform sandals and a black basket, which gives it a much more casual allure.

Kate Moss’ fringed dress

Kate Moss in a fringed dress.Gettyimages

It is the autumn of feathers but also of fringes. And the true teacher in this matter is again Miss Moss. The Englishwoman thrills us with this mini dress with a fringed back. Do you want to be like her the coolest? Combine it with pumps and a leather jacket.

Kendall Jenner’s day dress

Kendall Jenner’s mini dressGettyimages

Not all black dresses should be worn at night. For the day it is also possible to rescue your favorite model from the closet. How to wear it? Kendall Jenner style, with tall boots and an extra-long leather coat. The result seems to us of tuition.

Penlope Cruz’s see-through dress

Penlope Cruz’s black dress.Gettyimages

Penlope Crusz has learned from her years on the red carpet that a black dress is always a guarantee of success. And more if it is signed by Chanel. She dares and triumphs with a mini dress with transparencies to which she leaves all the prominence with black sandals in a minimal key.

Emily Ratajkowski’s knit dress

Emily Ratajkowski’s knit dressGettyimages

The most autumnal option is the one Emily shows us with a knitted LBD. To give it her own style, the businesswoman pairs it with high red boots and a gold XL bracelet.

