The first smartphones with the Snapdragon 898: from Xiaomi and Motorola

The end of the year is approaching and that means the dance of processors, leaks and smartphones begins shortly. December will once again be the month in which Qualcomm announce your flagship processor for 2022, a chip complicated by a global semiconductor shortage. This chip could serve the name of Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 and we already know which will be the first smartphones to include them.

Xiaomi will be the first to have a mobile with the Snapdragon 898

Xiaomi does not want to change the strategy of previous years: once again it will be the first manufacturer to have a mobile with Qualcomm’s flagship processor. This device will be the Xiaomi 12, a terminal that, if all goes well, could be announced before start 2022.

The company wants to hurry up and be the first to have its premium high-end ready for sale. In China it will be presented a little earlier and in the West it could make an appearance in the first weeks of 2022. Beyond the processor, not many details of this are known Xiaomi 12.

Motorola will be the big surprise of 2022

It seems that Motorola has grown tired of being in a second position with respect to the most important brands. The company will not use last year’s processors for its 2022 high-end. Rumor has it this will be the second manufacturer to launch or announce a smartphone with the Snapdragon 898.

We do not know what device it will be, but we do know that it will arrive as one of the best in its current catalog. Motorola wants to make an appearance from the beginning of the season and this only leaves us to think that in 2022 it could have a lot more presence than in previous generations.

There will be more devices with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 in 2022, but at the moment there are not too many confirmed. Samsung could use this chip in the Galaxy S22 series, although everything indicates that the delays could seriously affect these devices.

If you want to know the 2022 high end With the most powerful processor of the year you must be very attentive to the presentations of the next months by Xiaomi and Motorola.

