The first planetary defense test: NASA will crash a probe into an asteroid to see if we could prevent an eventual catastrophe

NASA is preparing to test various systems designed to protect Earth from asteroid impact. This was announced on Thursday by the agency’s head of Planetary Defense, Lyndley Johnson, in a statement dedicated to the upcoming launch of the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) probe.

DART will be the world’s first planetary defense test mission, targeting the small lunar asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid called ‘Didymos’, and will intentionally collide with Dimorphos to slightly change its orbit. “Although neither of the two asteroids poses a threat to Earth, the kinetic impact of DART will demonstrate that space equipment can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and impact kinetically against it,” the statement said.

Johnson assured that the experiment is planned to test the technology of “kinetic impact” on the asteroid. “This technique is considered the most technologically mature approach to mitigating a potentially dangerous asteroid,” he noted. Consequently, this will let the experts know how we might deflect potentially dangerous near-Earth objects in the future.

Over the past year and a half, engineers have built DARTs from a collection of parts to a fully assembled space probe. This was equipped with the various technologies that the mission will put to the test, including the NEXT-C ion propulsion system from NASA, designed to improve performance and fuel efficiency in deep space missions.

“It is a miracle what this team has achieved, with all the obstacles that were in the way like COVID-19 and the development of so many new technologies, “said Elena Adams, systems engineer for the DART mission at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland “But the reason we’ve been successful so far is because our team is excited, it’s extremely sharp, and they really want to show that if an asteroid were to come towards Earth, we could avoid a catastrophe.”

The DART launch is scheduled for November 23. If weather conditions or other problems prevent a launch on the first night, the team will have an additional opportunity to launch the following day. If necessary, other launch attempts may be made until February 2022.

