The first leaked photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra show a design similar to the Galaxy Note, with everything and an integrated S-Pen, according to FPT

The first rumors predicted it and then the first renders they showed it, but now the first leaked photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra They “confirm” it: it will have a Galaxy Note design, but more importantly, Samsung will integrate the S-Pen.

The big leak comes from Front Page Tech, the website of well-known leaker Jon Prosser, and reveals several photos of the supposed Galaxy S22 Ultra, which show a design that closely matches the well-known aesthetic lines of the Galaxy Note series, with pronounced angles.





However, the most interesting thing is that one of the photos shows the integration of the S-Pen inside the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as it happened in the Galaxy Note, through a space at the bottom of its frame.

This detail seems to confirm the rumors that said the largest model in the upcoming Galaxy S series will take the place of the Note family. This year we saw how the Galaxy S21 Ultra got S-Pen support, but it didn’t integrate it inside.





Nevertheless, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have S-Pen inside, in a space on the right side of the lower frame. This represents a big step in Samsung’s strategy, perhaps to completely discontinue the Note series in favor of the larger model of the Galaxy S. Also, this would leave the Galaxy Z foldables as the main protagonists of Samsung’s launches in the second half. every year.

Other details that the photos reveal are that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a screen with lateral curves and a new camera design, in which the sensors appear to be fully integrated within the body of the device, rather than in a module.





According FPT, the camera array will have 108-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and 10-megapixel 10x telephoto sensors, the same array seen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Finally, based on information previously shared by Prosser, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its S22 series siblings. in the second week of February 2022. While the date arrives, we will surely see more leaks appear with more details of the next flagships from Samsung.