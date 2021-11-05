The film criticism of Juan Zapater: the herd of the fourteenth century

‘THE LAST DUEL’ (The Last Duel)

Address: Ridley Scott. Script: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Nicole Holofcener. Book: Eric Jager. Interpreters: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Marton Csokas. Country: USA 2021. Duration: 152 minutes.

TOl minus three factors are determining factors to reveal what The last duel runs in its three acts. One, of course, responds to the name of its director, Ridley Scott, an irregular filmmaker, author of fundamental pieces with which the imaginary of the last 40 years has been forged. Without him, monsters like Alien, the eighth passenger there would have been no dystopias of rust and acid rain like Blade runner, nor that effective recreation of the modern peplum entitled Gladiator. But Scott, who has turned 83, does not belong to the category of directors with signature vitola. His DNA knows a lot about Michael Curtiz from White House and Robin of the woods, and owes little to the directors of the essentials. In the 1940s, professionals like him were called directors mercenaries. In the third decade of the 21st century, their mastery of the trade, in the face of so much audiovisual illiteracy, made them the salvation of mainstream cinema. On The last duel, film based on real events and whose nature makes a nod to his first work, The duelists, Scott solves with solid efficiency a film with a popular vocation.

The second factor that conditions the content of The last duel It is guessed at its producers, screenwriters and actors, in that society formed by Matt Dammon and Ben Affleck, responsible for a text that basically reforms the old chivalric epic with two intentions: to demystify its mystique and vindicate the role of women.



Of the first there are interesting indications. The need for money and its miseries had never been shown like this in swashbuckling movies. Regarding the second, there are reasonable doubts as to whether this work should be understood as the Ivanhoe of the Me too. In some way, a very summary judgment is staged here the pack from the fourteenth century. Isn’t it between Jacques Le Gris and the Garment the same macho arrogance of considering that their sexual assaults respond to the desire of their victims?

The third element has been borrowed and is decisive in configuring its structure. Its about Rashomon by Akira Kurosawa and his lucid reflection on the slippery mud of truth. The scriptwriters and the director apply themselves to this structure of symmetrical geometry, in this ritualized process, to relate the same event projected from three different points of view: the mocked husband, the rapist lover and the harassed victim. From the intentions of the team The last duel, there is no doubt. The simple truth, the truth without surnames, corresponds and belongs to the gaze of the violated woman, that of the No means no.

With the sum of those trees Scott has built a solid ship. With him, his film manages to navigate high and far. Despite its spectacular nature, its tone demands to remain attentive to the small details and, with them, the public is given to undertake that search for the truth that leads to a process against the arrogance of the alpha male. Expecting Scott and his writers for a deep portrayal of their characters is beside the point. His cinema is one of action and symbol, of vibrant images and lapidary phrases. As such, interesting gestures, suggestive details and brushstrokes full of expression and meaning abound. That duel of honor in which the victim and accuser have their feet chained and the result of which can become for her a death much more horrible and cruel than that of your lord, gives rise to a fierce testimony about the condition of women in the times of the barbarian chivalry. Here warlike ecstasy and hedonistic cynicism fight before the silence of the ladies. In that pulse, of dramatic density as epidermal as it is allegorical, everything rests on the conformation of an energetic and powerful story; more timely than opportunistic.

Well shot, well edited, well resolved, and even well acted, the eight-year-old Scott is still fit for between truth and legend, between reality and recreated, to embrace the value of the symbolic. It is his way of highlighting the power of cinema as a spectacle and the contradictions of life as a mirror with a sobering vocation.