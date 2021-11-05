The Duke of ‘The Bridgertons’ (Regé-Jean Page) and our new favorite movie with: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas …

Well, well, well … If they ask you right now what birthday present you are going to ask for, the same thing is to say that a good movie that brings together not one, but three of your favorite actors. And the best thing is that there is someone on Netflix who knows exactly what we like because, FANTASY, they just announced a tape with the Duke of ‘The Bridgertons’, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Come on, our Regé-Jean Page (and his peculiar way of holding a spoon) has just made the leap to top-of-the-line cinema. ‘The Gray Man’, it’s titled. And it also has Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard.

The movie is still in pre-production phase, but it will not take long to start filming (it is said that in two weeks in Los Angeles).

Netflix knows that the bet is good, and that is why it has decided to throw the house out the window: it will be the most expensive in your catalog, at least to date. Directed by the Russo brothers (‘Avengers: Endgame’), with a budget of about $ 200 million and an impressive cast. Looks cool, right?

What is known about history, you may be thinking. Well look, a lot because ‘The Gray Man’ is the adaptation of the novels by writer Mark Greaney. An action thriller in which Gosling will be an assassin who once worked for the CIA. His name is Court Gentry and he will have to face Llyod Hansen (Chris Evans), an ex-partner who does everything to catch him.

And where does our Duke of Hastings fit in? It is not known. The incorporation of the actor from ‘The Bridgertons’ is very recent, so it remains to be seen what role they have in mind for him. Of course, Regé-Jean Page will have a hard time finding a hole in his schedule to take a vacation. After the success in the Netflix period series, it was known that he was also going to participate in ‘Dragons and masmorras’, another adaptation, this time of the mythical role-playing game.

Come on, Regé-Jean Page raises passions, and so much so that his name continues to sound strongly to be the new James Bond. The actor continues with his feet on the ground and when asked about the possibility, he did not hesitate to say that all the British who hit him in a series or in a movie are automatically singled out as the new Bond. Come on, Regé-Jean, for now, they haven’t said ‘na’.