The DJI Mavic 3 is the new king of Hasselblad camera drones and 46 minutes of battery flight

DJI Mavic drones have become the first choice for aerial photography enthusiasts, and with the Mavic 3, DJI is updating almost every aspect of its high-end model.

Like the Mavic before it, the Mavic 3 will be available in two slightly different models: the standard Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine, the latter of which features Apple ProRES 422 recording support and comes with an additional integrated 1TB SSD. for faster data transfer. But whatever version you choose, you’ll get a large 4/3 CMOS sensor designed in collaboration with Hasselblad and a secondary telephoto camera that offers up to 28x hybrid zoom.

The Mavic can capture 5.1K video up to 50 fps or 4K video up to 120 fps. It remains compatible with all DJI modes, such as MasterShots, and incorporates a new 100 MP Panoramic mode and QuickTransfer for downloading images over Wi-Fi 6. Plus, with Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution, Mavic colors they are deeper and more precise than ever, according to DJI. And 10-bit D-Log support makes post-production color editing much easier.

But the most impressive thing about the Mavic 3 is that basically all the specs and features have been revamped in some way. For starters, both versions of the Mavic 3 can fly for up to 46 minutes on a single charge, compared to 32 minutes for the Mavic 2. And with the improved DJI O3 + drivetrain, the Mavic 3 now has a coverage range of 15 kilometers, twice the range of the Mavic 2.

To ensure that the Mavic returns home safe and sound, DJI created a new advanced RTH (return to home) protocol that allows the drone to fly back to you in a more direct and energy efficient way (mainly flying over obstacles instead of around them). DJI says the Mavic 3 can even read current wind conditions to calculate the most efficient route home.

And this is where a new APAS 5.0 system comes in that uses eight vision sensors on the Mavic 3 situ (six fisheye and two wide angle) to provide omnidirectional collision detection and better avoid incoming objects. DJI claims that its new and improved Track Active 5.0 also helps the Mavic 3 better follow people when they move, even in a tricky space like a dense forest.

Naturally, we wouldn’t be talking about a new Mavic without a ton of new accessories. The new RC Pro controller supports the aforementioned 15km transmission range and comes with a brighter screen, while the new ND filters give you greater control over exposure. There’s also a new 65-watt portable charger, a 10GBps Lightspeed data cable for the Cine model, a new 108-degree wide-angle lens, and a host of new carry options.

The only downside to the Mavic 3 is that it isn’t cheap. Available today, the standard kit starts at $ 2,199 and includes the Mavic 3, a battery, an older RC-N1 controller, three RCN1 cables, a portable charger, a storage cover, and three additional pairs of propellers.

If you go up to the $ 2,999 Mavic 3 Fly More Combo package, you also get a battery charging hub, two batteries additional, even more replacement propellers, DJ’s ND filter set I, a convertible carry bag and more, while the Mavic 3 Cine Premium C ombo is sold for 4 999 dollars and has basically all the accessories that who can wish, including improved RC Pro controller .