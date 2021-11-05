The director of the first Harry Potter films would like to adapt The Cursed Child

Despite the fact that a decade has passed since the premiere of the most recent film in the main saga of Harry Potter, the wizard boy franchise is still around courtesy of its fans and the scope that the eight original films that were released between 2001 and 2011 still have.

In that sense, while Warner Bros not only wants to continue expanding the Magic World hand in hand gambling like the movies of Fantastic Animals and video game Hogwarts legacy, but would even have in mind a potential series set in the world of Potter and his friends, Chris Columbus revealed that he would like to lead a project that is not yet in development: a film based on The Cursed Child.

Recently the director of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets spoke with Variety on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first movie of the wizard boy and confessed that he would like to adapt to the cinema the work created by Jack Thorne, JK Rowling and John Tiffany,

“I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It is a great play and the children are the right age to play those roles ”, Columbus pointed out. “It’s a little fantasy of mine.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child It can be described as one of the most divisive installments of the Wizarding World franchise and broadly its plot picks up the story of Harry 19 years after the events of The deathly hallows in a context where Potter works at the Ministry of Magic and his son, Albus Severus, prepares for his first year at Howgarts.

Therefore, Columbus’s statements suggest that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint could perfectly reprise their roles as Harry, Hermione and Ron due to that jump in time. However, beyond the director’s intentions, for now there are no plans to bring this story to the cinema.