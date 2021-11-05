The Digital Country | The most notable differences between the V for Vendetta comic and its film adaptation

“Remember remember, the 5th of November. The gunpowder treason and plot “

Today, November 5, it is impossible to miss a date that was engraved in the popular imagination thanks to one of the best comics in history: V for Vendetta, written by Alan Moore and David Lloyd. Which in turn was adapted for film in 2006, by director James McTeigue, starring Hugo Weaving (Matrix, The Lord of the Rings) and Natalie Portman, exactly 15 years ago.

The V for Vendetta comic has a dark line and a story that only half focuses on the hero (anti-hero, perhaps); Through countless details and well-set vignettes, he plunges us fully into the perverse fascist world that is the central axis of the plot. A mixture of drama and action, Moore turns each element into an interesting explanation of the world that he narrates in the story, leaving an abundance of secondary characters to establish a meaning in the work.

On the other hand, his film adaptation (2006) has been criticized many times for not transferring, frame by frame, what we see in the comic. This point is not necessarily negative, since the work for the film was very careful on the part of its director, evident above all in the masterful performance of Weaving. James McTeigue endeavored to bring a material that, while maintaining the essence, was in turn adapted to the current times we live in.

V’s mission in both cases never ceases to be the same: to overthrow a corrupt government that has sowed fear in the citizens, even if his life depends on it.

So let’s review some of the most notable differences between the comic and the film:

– In the graphic novel Moore gives less importance to the character of Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman) and his story. She is portrayed as a young prostitute who functions solely as support for our antihero’s journey. While in the film she happens to be a capable young woman, somewhat intrepid and very competent, whose story unfolds alongside the protagonist and their personalities complement each other.

– In live action, it becomes easy for the viewer to empathize with V and his struggle to end the dictatorial regime embodied in the image of President Sutler and his clique; but Moore’s comic doesn’t make it that simple. Good and evil are not simply black and white, as happens many times in real life, but the writer opts for nuances when presenting a government that believes it is doing the best for England and a V that also sins as a villain and ruthless killer. All in order for the reader to judge and decide which side to “fight” on.

– Alan Moore set the comic in 1997, in a dystopian future where a nuclear war has occurred and the regime imposed itself in response to the delicate prevailing situation. On the other hand, the film is set in the year 2000, being the party itself that secretly unleashes a deadly biological virus among the population as a means to achieve an end: to rise as rulers of the country through lies, manipulation and fear of citizens.

– Finally, anarchism, a fundamental theme in Moore’s plot, who defends the concept through a breakdown under the idea of ​​assuming personal responsibilities instead of simply leading to chaos, leaving as the main idea that the government always it should be accountable to the people. However, in the film we see how anarchy is represented in the form of a breakdown of the status quo, changing its concept throughout the plot to become liberalism, as enough people take up arms in order to overthrow Sutler’s totalitarian government. .

Despite these, perhaps significant changes, it is undeniable the quality that the film overflows and the importance of understanding its main message: any totalitarian regime that is imposed through fear, should fear, in turn, that sooner or later citizens wake up to demand the justice and freedom they deserve.

“People should not be afraid of their goverments, goverments should be afraid of their people”