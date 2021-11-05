The day Triple A broke into the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix

Members of Lucha Libre Triple A with the Mexican pilot Esteban Gutiérrez and the Finnish Valtteri Bottas. (Photo: @ValtteriBottas)

The 2016 Mexican Grand Prix not only did it bring with it the coronation of the British Lewis hamilton, but also a special new moment in which the tradition of the mexican pankration mixed with the emotions of the Formula 1. Wrestling Triple A represented the sport-spectacle in the arrival of the pilots to the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

On Thursday, October 27 of that year, elements of the Three Times Stellar held an unprecedented function for motorsport banners within the venue located in the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City. Gladiators like The parka, Dr. Wagner Jr. and Chessman they were involved in special combat.

Other fighters present were Bengala, Averno, Dave The Clown, El Apache, La Parka Negra, Ricky Marvin, Argenis, Super Fly, Atomic Boy and Mask Year 2000 Jr. In turn, Dorian Roldan, CEO of the company, awarded a pair of commemorative masks for compatriots Sergio perez and Esteban Gutierrez.

Dr. Wagner Jr. with Adrián Fernández. (Photo: @ luchalibreaaa / Twitter)

At that stage, Czech belonged to the team Force India-Mercedes; for his part, Guti was part of the team of Haas-Ferrari. He was precisely the native of the Sultana of the North the one who posed with the hood and got into the ring to accompany the athletes of the wrestling environment. Finnish Valtteri Bottas, which competed with Williams-Mercedes, followed him to make the postcard.

In addition, Bernie ecclestone made an appearance on the ring by virtue of the festivities. Secondly, The Galen of Evil shared a moment with Adrian Fernandez, member of the Hall of Fame of the Mexican Automobile Federation from 2011 and ambassador of the GP in question.

In the previous year’s race, the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) had interference in the previous Big prize, as it allowed a closed-door show to take place at the Arena Mexico. There, Lewis Hamilton fought with Místico in an exhibition match that was conceived due to the sponsorship of COUGAR with Mercedes.

Members of Lucha Libre Triple A with Mexican pilot Esteban Gutiérrez. (Photo: @ HaasF1Team)

Similarly, the Silver and Gold Prince lived closely with Daniel Ricciardo and Max verstappen at 2017 GP. The present looks different for the member of the Muñoz dynasty, because he left the character of White Eyes Seminarian and decided to leave The Serious and Stable. It is now known as Drastic within the company of the Peña family.

On Sunday October 30, 2016, the team Mercedes took over the Mexican circuit. The born in Stevenage, England he won the race and added 25 units in the statistics. Nevertheless, Nico Rosberg He took second place: the German obtained 18 points that earned him to position himself 19 above his partner and mythical rival in the general classification (349 against 330).

Ricciardo and Verstappen, pilots of Red bull racing, they did the same in the third and fourth places. So they acquired 15 and 12 points, respectively; with this, the Australian reached 242 units in the ranking. While Sergio Czech Perez finished in 10th place and Esteban Gutierrez, in the nineteenth.

The 2021 Mexican Grand Prix will develop this Sunday, November 7, o’clock 13:00 hours (hours of the center of the Mexican Republic) in the vicinity of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack from Iztacalco, Mexico City.

