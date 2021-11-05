“The community is incredible”, Phil Spencer sends a message to Mexico for the next release of Forza Horizon 5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Mexico is a very important territory for Xbox. Since its inception, the brand has been committed to the market in our country and this has paid off in the form of immense loyalty on the part of Mexican gamers. This is something that Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, knows very well as proof we have that he sent a message to the community of our country.

Through your Twitter account, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, recognized that Mexico is an amazing place for the festival of Forza Horizon 5. He also took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to the Xbox community in Mexico.

In his tweet, Spencer described the Xbox community in Mexico as “incredible.” It is for this reason that he is very happy that an Xbox Game Studios game is set in our country.

“I fully agree that Mexico is an amazing setting for Forza Horizon 5. The Xbox community in Mexico has always been amazing and it’s great to be able to have one of our franchises highlight what an amazing place Mexico is, ”said Spencer.

Forza Horizon 5 It will arrive on November 9 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. We remind you that it will be a premiere on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. You can learn more about this long-awaited title by clicking here.

