The combinations Chivas needs to get into reclassification

Chivas is presented with the opportunity to qualify for the league and for their last match in the regular tournament, we present the panorama for possible results

In the absence of a date to finish the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Chivas extended the opportunity to qualify for the final phase of the championship, Therefore, although he depends on himself to enter the repechage phase for the third consecutive tournament, there are several combinations that would give life to Guadalajara or would leave it out of the playoffs.

Against this background, in ESPN Digital We present you the combinations that Chivas needs to enter the reclassification

Winning is an obligation in Mazatlán

The Rojiblanco team will have to obtain a victory in their visit to Mazatlán in a compulsory way if they intend to continue with their aspirations to enter the final phase of the championship, this because obtaining the three points would place the Sacred Herd with 22 units, This is why despite needing a combination of results, the three points against the gunning team would bring them closer to the goal.

Losing or drawing depends on three outcomes

In case of losing to Mazatlán, Guadalajara would remain with 19 units, surpassing Atlético de San Luis, Pumas and Pachuca, which is why in case these three teams do not obtain a victory in the last date, Guadalajara would ensure the twelfth position in the table, thus achieving their qualification for the playoffs.

In case of obtaining a tie against Mazatlán, Chivas would be out of the playoffs, if Atlético de San Luis, Pumas or Pachuca obtain a victory, since these teams are the only ones that could surpass Guadalajara in points, thus leaving them in thirteenth position. no chance of repechage.

Tying can qualify if others tie

In the event that Guadalajara equalizes against Mazatlán, the only way in which they could access the next phase would be if Atlético de San Luis, Pumas or Pachuca equal their matches, since Chivas by beating them by a point and goal difference, even equaling his last game and with this combination he could access the final phase of the campaign.

Atletico de San Luis win would leave them out

Despite Chivas getting the victory against Mazatlán, there is a possibility that Guadalajara will not be able to access the final phase of the championship, and this would be that Atlético de San Luis beat the Santos team by more than four goals, beating the Sacred Rebaño by difference of annotations.