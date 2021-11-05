The call for the Mexican National Team for November

The announcement of the Mexican team, with which they will face United States and Canada inside of November FIFA date. The two matches will correspond to Octagonal Final CONCACAF, the World Cup Qualifiers Course to Qatar 2022.

Taking into account that it is FIFA date, Gerardo Martino he could select Mexican soccer players from all over the world. There was no return of Gerardo Arteaga but they remained ‘Chucky‘ Lush, Raul Jimenez and Jesus ‘Tecatito‘ Crown, in addition to Rogelio Funes Mori.

El Salvador 0-2 Mexico | Summary | Octagonal Final Towards Qatar 2022

The call for the Mexican National Team

The three selected archers are: Guillermo Ochoa, Jonathan Orozco and Alfredo Talavera. In defense are Johan Vásquez, Néstor Araujo, Julio César Domínguez, Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Luis Romo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jorge Sánchez and Lewis the ‘Chaka‘ Rodriguez.

In the midfield they will be Edson Alvarez, who has established himself as a starter in the Ajax, in addition to Roberto Alvarado, Jesus Ricardo Angulo (Chivas’s), Sebastian Cordova, Andrew Saved, Hector Herrera, Orbelín Pineda and Carlos Rodriguez.

Up front, in addition to the trident already mentioned, which make up ‘Tecatito‘ Crown, ‘Chucky‘ Lush and Raul Jimenez, will be again Rogelio Funes Mori, as well as Henry Martin, the forward of America. The two games to be played will be in rival territory.

When does the Mexican National Team play?

The Mexican team will have his first game in USA the next Friday, November 12 at 20:10 hours, Central Mexico time. The second match will be before Canada the Tuesday, November 16 at 8:05 p.m..

After disputing the November FIFA date, the Mexican team he will break ranks but it will not be his last activity of the year. At the beginning of December they will have a friendly match and from 2022, the activity will resume within the World Cup Qualifiers.

