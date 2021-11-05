The best technology deals to get ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, and with that special shopping day come the great deals of the year. However, the great retailers They start to have their own technology deals ahead of the deals on that special day.

This is the case of El Corte Inglés, which, taking advantage of these weeks prior to Black Friday, has also released its own collection of technology offers, quite varied and with the best technology and computer brands, from the best Smart TVs up to smartwatches last generation.

We wanted to collect the best offers in technology from El Corte Inglés for all those who want to anticipate shopping and buy Christmas gifts in advance and avoid the waits of the previous days and the logistics problems that everything indicates that we are going to suffer in the face of Christmas.

Smart TVs and streaming

LED TV 163.9 cm (65“) LG 65NANO816PA Smart TV, HDR10, 4K NanoCell QuadCore Perimeter, Artificial Intelligence with a discount of 16% and 50 euros of the refund.

QLED TV 163 cm (65 “) Samsung QE65QN90A Neo QLED 4K processor, Artificial Intelligence and Smart TV with a 38% discount and € 200 reimbursement .

. TV OLED 138.8 cm (55“) LG OLED55G16LA Smart TV, HDR Dolby Vision, 4K, Artificial intelligence with a discount of 25% and 200 euros of reimbursement.

LED TV 190.5 cm (75 “) Hisense 75A7GQ UHD 4K, Quantum Dot, HDR Dolby Vision / HDR 10 / HDR 10 +, Smart TV with a 41% discount.

PCs and laptops

LG Gram 14Z90P, i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD laptop with a 26% discount .

. HP Laptop 15s-fq2010ns, i7, 12GB, 512GB SSD with a discount of 11% .

. HP All in One HP 27-dp0059ns, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB, 512GB SSD with a discount of 12% .

. ASUS TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop FX516PM-HN024T, i7, 16GB, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB with a discount of 12%.

Smartphones and Smartwatches