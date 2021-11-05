The best makeup in the history of cinema

1. Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight We start with Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight’: he is the best Joker in history, and winner of the Oscar for best actor.

2. Tom Cruise in Tropic Thunder Tom Cruise has been a heartthrob and action hero for most of his career. But in ‘Tropic Thunder’ we saw him in a completely different role. And with excellent makeup and body prosthetics.

3. Nicole Kidman in The Hours In the film ‘The Hours’, Nicole Kidman plays the writer Virginia Woolf. For her work in this film, the Australian actress won the Oscar for best actress in 2003.

4. Meryl Streep in Death suits her well Meryl is one of the greatest legends in movie history. And in this movie we could see his more flexible side.

5. Jennifer Lawrence in X-Men Jennifer Lawrence had to undergo 7 hours! makeup to play Mystique in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’.

6. Angelina Jolie in Salt Angelina plays Evelyn Salt, a CIA agent who is accused of being a Russian spy. Throughout the film Jolie must disguise her identity on multiple occasions.

7. Mila Kunis in Oz: The Mighty One In ‘Oz: The Mighty One’, Mila Kunis plays the witch Theodora, the Witch of the West. Putting on Kunis’ makeup took four hours each day of filming, and removing her makeup required another hour.

9. Robin Willams in Daddy Forever ‘Forever Dad’ is a movie where makeup is absolutely central to the plot. In fact, the brother of the character played by Robin Williams is a makeup artist, and for that reason the creation of Mrs. Doubtfire is possible.

10. Robin Willams in Daddy Forever Making up Williams took 4 hours each day. The film won the Oscar for best makeup.

11. Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots In ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, Margot Robbie plays Queen Elizabeth I. And here we can see her with the characteristic white makeup that the queen used.

12. Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots In the movie, Robbie’s character comes down with smallpox. And here we can see her with scars on her face.

13. Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button The film received a total of 13 Oscar nominations, an incredible number. But he “barely” won 3: Best Makeup, Visual Effects, and Art Direction.

14. Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Throughout the film, Brad Pitt’s character grows younger.

15. Cate Blanchett in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button And the character of Cate Blanchett grows old.

16. Jim Carrey in The Grinch The film won the Oscar for best makeup. But not everything was rosy: the makeup application took 8 hours and that bothered Jim Carrey a lot, causing fights on the film set.

17. Helena Bonham Carter in Planet of the Apes The 2001 film directed by Tim Burton was not well received by critics. But the makeup work, done by Rick Baker, garnered all kinds of praise.

18. Kate Winslet in The Reader Throughout her career, Kate Winslet was nominated 7 times for an Oscar. But she only won once: for the movie ‘The Reader’, where she plays a woman over the course of different decades.

19. Suicide Squad The movie is very bad. But she won the Oscar for best makeup. And not only that: it became the first DC movie to win an Oscar (later ‘Joker’ would win 2 more).

21. Christian Bale on Vice ‘Vice’ won the Oscar for best makeup in 2019. Christian Bale played former US Vice President RIchard Cheney.

22. Christian Bale on Vice Bale also played a young Cheney, although in this case the result is not so shocking.

23. Halle Berry in Cloud Atlas ‘Cloud Atlas’ is a very particular movie and in it Halle Berry plays many different characters. In this image we can see her character ‘Native woman’.

24. Susan Sarandon in Cloud Atlas Berry’s isn’t the only surprising makeup on ‘Cloud Atlas’. Here we see Susan Sarandon, who does not appear much in the film, but she is surprising. “I have very small parts, but of many different genders and ages.”

25. Salma Hayek in Frida Salma Hayek received an Oscar nomination for best actress for her work in this film. And the film won the statuette for best makeup.

26. Tilda Swinton in The Grand Budapest Hotel In the excellent ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’, Tilda Swinton plays Mademe M., an 84-year-old millionaire. Tilda was just 43 years old when the movie was made, which required a lot of makeup work to age her.

27. Lea Thompson in Back to the Future Lea Thompson played Marty McFly’s mother in “Back to the Future.” In the first scenes of the film, his character is 47 years old. But the actress was barely 23! To age her, it took three and a half hours of makeup. In fact, Lea Thompson was born just 10 days before Michel J. Fox, who plays her son in the film.

28. Lea Thompson in Back to the Future In the second installment of the trilogy, Marty travels to the future, and this is what his mother looks like.

29. Charlize Theron in Monster Charlize Theron gained 14 kilos for ‘Monster’ (2003), the film where she played a serial killer and for which she won the Oscar for best actress. But her physical transformation was only part of the process: makeup changed her hair, complexion, eyes, cheekbones, and even her teeth.

30. Jared Leto at Dallas Buyers Club Leto won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “Dallas Buyers Club.” There she plays Rayon, a trans woman who is associated with the character of Matthew McConaughey.

31. Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey at Dallas Buyers Club McConaughey also won the best actor award. And the film won the Oscar for best makeup.

32. Pan’s Labyrinth The film directed by Guillermo del Toro won 3 Oscars: makeup, cinematography and art direction.

33. Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice The Tim Burton-directed film won the Oscar for best makeup in 1989.

34. Gary Oldman in The Darkest Hour Gary Oldman won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in this film. The film also won the statuette for best makeup.

35. Meryl Streep in Into the Woods For her portrayal of the witch, Meryl was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress, but the award went to Patricia Arquette for “Boyhood.”

36. Cate Blanchett in Manifesto In this movie Cate played 13! characters, including this man.