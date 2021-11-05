The Batman: Official Synopsis Calls Hero A “Desperate Vigilante”

Although the public did not have much confidence in Robert Pattinson’s talent to bring Batman to life, the first trailer generated a lot of excitement among fans of the hero. The Batman was a project designed for Ben Affleck, who originally developed it to give a solo film to the character featured in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. In the end, Matt Reeves came to change every aspect and offer a new idea to reinvent it. It has been known for a long time that this installment will seek to return to the origins of Batman and those first comics where the protagonist was more of a detective noir and vigilante than an action hero.

Keep reading: Robert Pattinson’s Batman Will Comply With No Killing Rule

The first trailer, which was released more than a year ago, seems to fulfill this promised vision and those who have had the opportunity to see the first cut assure that it is a great work that offers a crime and mystery story instead of a traditional superhero plot. Paul Dano as Riddler seems like the best decision, since he is an intelligent villain who will test the protagonist’s morale instead of going straight to the big and explosive confrontations that we already know and that can also be enjoyed a lot.

The new advances, now that you know that The batman It will premiere in March 2022, let us see more of Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, and Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin), played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. In addition, they make it clear that this time the true axis of the story will be Batman’s morals, which may touch his famous rule of not killing his enemies. Bruce Wayne seems more lazy with the idea of ​​traditional justice, and as these are his first steps, his rules may be in full swing.

One can guess what it’s going to be about The batman Thanks to the information in the trailers, but now that the official synopsis has been revealed we can start with new theories about the film. ComicBook.com unveiled the official plot:

The Batman is an action-packed, provocative thriller that shows Batman in his early years, struggling to balance anger with righteousness as he investigates a haunting mystery that terrifies Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw and intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who suffers a revelation as he realizes that his consuming anger makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

You may also like: The Batman: Matt Reeves assures that the chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz is “magical and special”

This synopsis seems to confirm fan theories, where Batman will go from being a more violent and near-death being to a more upright hero at the end of the film, and after his encounter with Riddler, who in turn feels like a murderer in the vein of David Fincher. Yes The batman It works we can expect several sequels, and although we have already seen the origins of the hero several times, this new style rescues the existentialist part of the comics that has appeared superficially in the latest installments of the hooded man.

At heart, Batman is a resentful being who lacks special powers or supernatural abilities, which makes his ability to stand his ground in the face of adversity more interesting than that of other colleagues of his. His intelligence, his fears, his tragic past and his training could turn him into a villain with the making of a single bad decision, and in the comics the fine line that separates him from the classic criminals is very present.

The vision of Christopher Nolan, embodied by Christian Bale, showed us how quickly Bruce realizes that he cannot act like criminals, because he must do what justice cannot without crossing the limits. On the other hand, Affleck’s Batman already had a lot of experience when he was introduced to us and he was someone who would only break his rule of not killing in an extraordinary case, such as thinking that Superman is a risk to humanity that cannot be neutralized by another. way. Pattinson has a great mission, but if he manages to fulfill it, we will be facing one of the best versions of the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Do not leave without reading: The Batman Writer Responds To Those Who Say Bruce Wayne Should Spend His Millions On Therapy