TestFlight comes to the Mac, we can now download it from the Mac App Store

Apple has launched the TestFlight app officially on Mac. This application, which allows us to participate in the beta program of several applications, thus reaches the desktop, ready so that we can test future Mac software in the simplest way.

Beta version testing comes to the Mac

Thanks to TestFlight the developers you can invite us to test Mac applications before launching them officially on the Mac App Store. With this system, errors in development can be detected and corrected to present a higher quality product.

The TestFlight app itself has gone through a beta period in which we could only download the app from the Apple developer portal. Now the app has already been launched on the Mac App Store, so we can all enjoy it as long as we run, according to the release notes, macOS 12 Monterey.

Since even before the arrival of the M1 to the Mac there has been an important convergence between development for iOS and macOS. We have seen it in projects such as Catalyst, which allowed us to port apps from the iPad to the Mac, and we are seeing it now with the arrival of a key app for the development ecosystem such as TestFlight.

As the hardware of the different products becomes more similar and the software becomes more powerful and universal, it is to be expected that the development of iOS and macOS will gradually approach. Software that developers can now deliver with fewer errors thanks to our participation.