Taurids 2021: the first meteor shower of November is here and so you can see it

The Taurid Meteor Shower is known for its multicolored fireballs that streak across the sky in fractions of a second. Find out when is the best time to see them.

Every October and November, the Earth passes through a region with clouds of dust, rocks and ice left behind by the passage of the Comet Encke and some huge fragments that have come off it.

When their remains come into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn producing dozens of meteors that shape the Taurids, the first star showers of November.

Although the Taurids are not characterized by having the intensity of the Geminids or Perseids, their fame lies in the huge fireballs that cross the sky at a speed of 100,000 kilometers per hour.

In the northern hemisphere, its arrival coincides with autumn and clearer skies. Hence, from September to the end of November, any clear night is an opportunity to hunt Taurids; however, in this 2021 its point of maximum activity coincides with the new moon, so that the show on a night free of light pollution is guaranteed.

The best time to see the Taurids

This meteor shower will reach its climax on the nights of November 4 and 5, causing about 10 meteors per hour. In Mexico, it will be possible to observe the Taurids from 8:00 p.m. towards the east.

Although its name is due to the fact that most fireballs seem to come from the constellation of Taurus, the best way to observe a meteor shower is naked eye and with the widest possible field of vision of the celestial vault. Shooting stars can appear at any time and describe any direction.

How to improve your experience

Find a dark place: The best places to enjoy a meteor shower are those far from the cities. If you can go out to a rural area with low light pollution, you will have an unbeatable experience.

Be comfortable: Find a position that allows you to see most of the sky (preferably lying on your back so as not to strain your neck). Remember that it is not necessary to use any optical instrument and the best way to see the Taurids is with the naked eye.

Allow your eyes to get used to the dark: It is likely that during the first half hour of observation, you will not see too many shooting stars. In the same way that happens when you enter a room with the light off and at first you can’t see anything, your eyes need to adapt to the darkness to capture more light.

Avoid looking at any light source (even your cell phone) and in no time, you will be able to capture more details of the night sky.

Now read:

The day ‘the sky fell’ and a meteor storm lit up the night

November arrives with a meteor shower, an eclipse and other astronomical phenomena not to be missed