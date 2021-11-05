Sylvester Stallone Collection arrives in Chile with original pieces by famous “Rocky” and “Rambo” | Arts and culture

The exhibition of the famous actor’s original costumes will begin this Friday, October 15. It is the first time that it will be shown in Latin America. Classic car shows are also inaugurated, in homage to Jorge Yarur Banna.

With a special greeting from Sylvester Stallone for the Chilean public that will be broadcast live, this Friday, October 15 at 12:00 will be the official opening of the Sylvester Stallone Collection exhibit at the Fashion Museum.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Friday, October 15, at 3:00 p.m., and will include about 300 pieces, costumes and objects owned and worn by Sylvester Stallone in his most famous performances in Rambo and Rocky.

Among them will be the famous assault knife and rifle used in the different versions of Rambo, and the boxing gloves and boots of Rocky.

Alongside the exhibition from the Sylvester Stallone Collection, the Fashion Museum will exhibit part of its collection of cars, in tribute to the 30 years of the death of Jorge Yarur Banna, which are fulfilled this October 17.

The following classic cars can be visited: 1949 Packard Coupe, Marylin Monroe’s 1956 Ford Thunderbird, Raquel Bascuñán’s 1958 Ford Thunderbird, 1958 Mercury Montclair, 1957 Cadillac El Dorado Biarritz, Jorge Yarur Banna’s Cadillac El Dorado 1967 and DeLorean from Volver al Futuro.

“We are very grateful for the support and generosity of Sylvester Stallone to exhibit in Chile his collection linked to the world famous Rocky and Rambo, allowing the Chilean public to approach an international star like Stallone “, he explained Jorge Yarur Bascuñán, director of the Fashion Museum.

He added that “we are also going to include a classic car show, as a tribute to 30 years after the death of my father, Jorge Yarur Banna.”