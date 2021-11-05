Summary of the match Atlas vs Querétaro (2-0). GOALS “

Editorial Mediotiempo

Guadalajara Jalisco / 04.11.2021 23:09:55





The last date of the regular phase of the Opening 2021 and Atlas he did it by adding three points after beat Querétaro 0-1, thus maintaining second place in the general table, only below América, a result that ensures a direct pass to the Liguilla.

With this marker, Gallos Blancos concluded their participation in the tournament in the Penultimate place on the leaderboard with just 15 points, only above Xolos, who would have to beat Pachuca to not be last.

In the first part of the match played in the Jalisco court, the visiting team tried to surprise the locals with several shots; however, all his attempts were unsuccessful. First was Jonathan Dos Santos, after Daniel Cervantes and later Pablo Barrera.

The yearned for so much for the rojinegros arrived until minute 73, after July furch take advantage of the assistance that gave him Julian Quinones, after a corner kick, to get a shot with the right to beat the goalkeeper Ricardo Diaz.

After the annotation of the Academy, the red and black players tried to extend the score with shots of Quinones, Furch and Edgar zaldivar; However, the second goal for the locals came minutes before the end of the game.

When the timer read 90 ‘+ 4 appeared Brayan trejo to put the 2-0 definitive after a great move personal which ended with a great shot from the right side that was impossible for the Querétaro goalkeeper.