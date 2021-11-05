WhatsAp: Steps to activate the photo editor for Web version | Pixabay

This time we will show you step by step how you can activate the Photo editor who launched WhatsApp for the version Web and Desktop, so keep reading so you know how you can do it.

Finally, the basic editing tools for WhatsApp Web and Desktop that were previously only available on mobile devices.

And to be true, this is a function that millions of users were waiting for several years ago and now it has finally reached the WhatsApp instant messaging platform for its desktop version, since it is the photo editing tool, the Which, as we mentioned earlier, was already available for all mobile devices.

Through its Twitter account, WhatsApp officially announced the arrival of basic editing tools for its desktop version, which means that now from a computer or laptop you can cut images, rotate them, add text, stickers and emoticons.

It is worth mentioning that this is something that if you previously needed to do while chatting on a computer, you had to resort to your Android or iOS mobile device from Apple.

STEPS TO OBTAIN AND USE THE PHOTO EDITOR IN WHATSAPP WEB

First of all you must update WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Then log out of WhatsApp Desktop or Web.

Enter again to scan the QR code and thus update the functions.

Now, head over to a conversation and click on the clip icon at the bottom left.

Several options will be displayed, but you must choose the one that says photos and videos.

Then, look for an image, the editing tools will automatically appear such as: add emoji, sticker, text, paint with the brush (color palette), cut and go back or take one step forward.

And to finish, you must click send.

It should be noted that this WhatsApp update not only brings with it the basic editing tools, but also the link preview.

And it is that when sending a link or link, the user who receives it will have the possibility to see which page he could enter, thus preventing someone from clicking on a malicious website that could jeopardize the security and privacy of person.

If you are one of those who makes use of this messaging application, but still do not take full advantage of it, we constantly share tricks and new functions so that you have everything easily.