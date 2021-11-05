Sofía Vergara will be the ‘Black Widow’ Griselda Blanco, in a Netflix series

The Barranquilla actress is ready to give life to the woman known as ‘The Black Widow’, one of the most feared characters in the country.

Sofía Vergara, recognized for her participation in Modern family and in other large productions of Hollywood, He has raised the name of Colombia, his native country, with his undeniable talent. Vergara is a versatile actress who assumes any challenge that is put on her with all the professionalism of the case.

Recently, the Colombian actress, who has triumphed in Hollywood, was chosen to give life to Griselda Blanco, for a series of Netflix which will be produced by the creators of Narcos. ´The Black Widow ‘as she was also known, was considered the largest drug trafficker in the country and responsible for one of the most dangerous cartels. “Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to run a billion dollar empire many years before several of the more well-known drug lords.”, said the famous actress in one of the ads of the series that, apparently, will be called Griselda, and that it will have six episodes, each lasting 50 minutes, to be recorded in Colombia. In addition to starring, Sofía Vergara will also serve as executive producer.

Griselda was assassinated in Medellín at the age of 69, participated in the creation of the Medellín Cartel and was a pioneer in the strategy of exporting illegal drugs to the United States, a country where she was deprived of liberty for almost two decades. In 2004, she was deported to Colombia and went underground for a time. Finally, in 2012 they ended his life.

“Griselda has been an exciting project for Sofía and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofía has a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the incredible Andrés Baiz directing, make for a very exciting series to share with the public ”, said Eric Newman, writer and executive producer of the series.