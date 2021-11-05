Sofía Vergara shares a photo of her first steps on television in the 90s

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara it has not always had the fame and success that it has today. Her professional career really took off when she played Nina in ‘The big mess‘in 2002. But without a doubt the role that has catapulted his career has been that of Gloria in the world-famous fiction’Modern family‘.

Sofía really likes to upload photos and videos of her from years ago to remember the old days. Now the star has published another photo more than years ago and has been highly applauded by his followers. In the photo she appears with hair a couple of shades more blonde than now, something very characteristic of the actress in the 90s. She also wears a low-cut black fringed top and trousers with a tiger print, also very typical of the decade.

Most of the comments include hearts and heart-eyed emoticons, but there have been some who have pointed out that Sofia is unable to grow old: “Sofia and Tom cruise – they do not age” and “you are still the same queen“commented some of his followers.

In another moment the actress revolutionized her fans with a video in a bikini in the 90s. In the publication he appears enjoying the landscape of the Dominican Republic with a horse. Sofia walks on the seashore showing her impressive figure. Although the video only lasts a few seconds, the post received thousands of comments and ‘likes’, becoming another of his applauded ‘time travel’ posts.

The actress is still a gift for the cameras despite approaching 50 years. It is evident that the actress has managed to maintain herself and, therefore, many say that physically she continues the same as 20 years ago.

Surely you are interested in:

The spectacular photo of Sofía Vergara without any clothes at the age of 49 celebrating her love of coffee