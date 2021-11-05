SOCIETY / World Clown Day – How are you guys?

November 5 – International Clown Day

The classified ads website, Clasf, wants to report on World Clown Day that is celebrated today, to praise this profession so many joys it brings to people.

Why is International Clown Day celebrated?

Clowns have always been an important part of all of society for the work they do to entertain and try to make people smile.

If we want to know how this profession arose, which many define more as a vocation, we must go back 4,000 years, specifically to China and Egypt, where a jester served his respective emperor at court.

In other places such as Greece or Rome, clowns participated in satirical plays, making fun of what was happening in the villages. At that time they dressed extravagantly to exaggerate the characters they represented.

Over the years, clowns were a typical character in circuses and other shows. Other typologies originating in Paris were also born, such as street clowns and mimes.

The 8 most famous clowns in the world

8.- The clowns on TV

How are you? This is the famous phrase that the members of the Aragón family always mentioned.

His program became the absolute protagonist of the TVE afternoons with the program ‘El Gran Circo de TVE’ and they remained on the air until 1983.

Gaby, Fofó, Miliki and all the family members who preceded them were true idols of the children of the 70s and 80s.

7.- Bozo

Bozo Bocinas the clown was a very famous clown in Mexico and North America, he was a first-class comedian and for his success he was recognized as the “King of the clowns.”

In the 60s it reached Mexican television and it can be said that it marked the childhood of several generations. It was the actor Manuel Vargas who at age 31 put on Bozo’s suit for the first time, which he wore until the day of his death

6.- Ronald McDonald

It is one of the oldest and most popular in the world, as it is the face of the famous McDonald’s hamburger chain.

Apparently, every day more than 27 million people in the world eat at McDonald’s, and Ronald MacDonald is present in every place.

This charismatic clown has been cheering and entertaining kids for decades.

5.- Charlie Rivel

His name is Josep Andreu, the most popular and universal Catalan clown who made several generations of circus-loving children laugh and cry. He was one of the most famous Spanish clowns in the country, as he was one of the protagonists in the Circo Price.

Charlie Rivel was a clown, acrobat, trapeze artist, and artist whose career mostly took place outside of Spain. He passed away in 1983.

4.- Cepillin

Ricardo González Gutiérrez studied dentistry in the city of Monterrey and began to paint his face so that the children would not be afraid of him when Ricardo fixed their teeth. Hence the name Cepillin.

In the dental school, dental hygiene campaigns were carried out for children, in which she participated. They were broadcast on channel 12 in the city of Monterrey, where the architect Benavides offered him to work for the children in a program that would be broadcast from Monday to Friday. This broadcast was so successful that it lasted until Saturdays and Sundays, and remained on the air for 6 years; from February 27, 1971 to January 3, 1977.

In that year, González decided to try his luck in Mexico City. He got the Televisa company to give him a program every day, called “El show de Cepillín”.

3.- Krusty the clown

Who has not ever seen an episode of the series The Simpsons? It is about the clown of the series who has a television show in that series.

According to Matt Groening, creator of the series The Simpsons, the character is based on Rusty Nails, a popular television clown from Portland, Oregon. It was designed to be the same as Homer Simpson in clown makeup, as the idea is for Bart to worship a television clown who is physically the same as his father.

Krusty first appeared on television on January 15, 1989 in the short “The Krusty the Clown Showbiz.”

As a curiosity to say that the voice of Krusty is based on that of the clown Bozo Bocinas, who had a hoarse voice.

2.- Pennywise

Pennywise the clown existed and had a real name John Wayne Gacy. In 1972 and 1978, this man murdered 33 people in the United States.

Gacy dressed up as a clown to raise charity funds and took advantage of it to lure his victims.

Stephen King was inspired by him to write his horror book ‘It’, which was adapted again for the big screen in 2017 and later featured a sequel.

Unlike his first movie in the nineties, the clown Pennywise was presented as a person, but in his new adaptation, this is a demonic being that people who are very afraid can see him.

1.- The Joker

There is no doubt that the Joker is the most iconic villain in the world of comics and the most famous clown in the world. He appeared in the first issue of Batman in 1940, He is one of Gotham City’s most notable criminals, and is Batman’s main enemy.

This character has been portrayed in film by many actors such as Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix.