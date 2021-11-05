so you can activate it on your Xiaomi mobile

The next feature that will come to your Xiaomi mobile will be a useful toolbox. So you can use it.

Xiaomi continues to work on integrating new functions in MIUI, prior to the arrival of MIUI 13 before the end of the year. Just a few days ago we were talking about the Front Camera Assistant, and now it’s time to stop at a useful new feature that will soon come to Xiaomi mobiles.

It’s about the call “Smart Toolbox”, a feature discovered by the community of MIUI System Updates, which will provide an easier way to quickly access functions and applications commonly used.

A “toolbox” in the style of Samsung Edge panel

As has been seen in the shared screenshots, the new MIUI toolbox will serve to add a quick access bar to certain applications and functions on one side of the screen, which can be quickly accessed with a swipe from one of the sides.

If its operation sounds familiar to you, it is because it is a This feature is very similar to what models have been found in Samsung mobiles for years., called “Edge panel”. In addition, there are numerous third-party applications that can be used for the same purpose.

In the case of MIUI, the toolbar can be configured so that always be visible, displayed only when playing games, or displayed when playing videos. In the latter two cases, settings related to games and video playback will be included respectively. In addition, the user can add your favorite apps to said bar.

At the moment, this function is only available on the Chinese version of MIUI, but hopefully it ends up reaching the global version as the weeks go by.

Related topics: MIUI, Phones, Xiaomi

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @ Andro4all Join

Follow us on Facebook andro4all Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe