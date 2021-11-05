See the huge mansion Cardi B bought in New York

Recently, singer Cardi B made known through their social networks your new acquisition, a luxurious and elegant mansion in New York City. The rapper released the big news Through a photograph that he shared on Instagram, where he explained the reason for this purchase, adding another property to his list of houses.

Home for the family

One of the main reasons why he decided to acquire this new property were his children, now with one more member of the family, Cardi B looks for a comfortable home for them. “I work very hard so that my children feel comfortable wherever they are, regardless of my job. “, said the singer.

Live in New York

As we well know the rapper was born in New York just like her husband, together they decided to acquire this property in the Big Apple. “My husband and I have always dreamed of owning a home in New York, and we have decided to add it to our portfolio of homes. I have achieved so many things and I still feel far from all the goals that I want to achieve. This is a dream that I can cross out “. Cardi B celebrated the moment by posing in the hall of her new mansion, promising to give a minitour to his loyal followers when it is as he has envisioned it.

A real estate career

With this new property the couple is building a good portfolio of promising residences, well with this last one acquisition is increasing the number of its properties. Since the last month Offset surprised his wife for her 29th birthday when you buy a luxurious six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath vacation mansion in one of the most touristic areas of the Dominican Republic.